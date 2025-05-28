Pakistan reacts to the Jibe of the Water Treaty of the Indus of the PM Modi in the discourse of Gujarat | World News





Pakistan reacted on Wednesday at the Fort Speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, saying that his remarks were regrettable. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Prime Minister Modi's remark on the Industry Water Treaty reflects the departure of international standards. A police officer continues to watch outside the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. (AFP file photo) In response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack by Pakistan -based terrorist groups, India last month, referred to the industrial waters, which governs water sharing between the two nations. A few days after the Indian armed forces dismantled nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan using precision strikes, Prime Minister Modi visited his country of origin, Gujarat, on Tuesday and declared that India would no longer consider acts of terrorism as a simple war by proxy. He also said that Pakistan felt the heat of India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. “Its references to the armament of water, a shared resource linked to the treaty, reflect a disturbing gap of international standards and a striking contrast between the conduct of the India in the region and its declared global ambitions,” said Pakistan's Foreign Office. He urged India to “return to the fundamental principles of the international order, including respect for the sovereign rights of others and its bonds of treatments, as well as restraint in language and action”. He added that “the jingism can arouse applause on the campaign track, but that undermines the long -term peace and stability”. Read also: Terrorism without war by proxy, but planned: Modi What PM Modi said to Gujarat Prime Minister Modi said India would not consider terrorism as a proxy war because Pakistani military officials attended the funeral of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. “Until now, we have called these terrorist attacks a proxy war. But after May 7 [Operation Sindoor strikes]We can no longer make the mistake of calling him a war by proxy, “Modi told Gandhinagar. The funeral of these terrorists were sponsored by the state. Pakistan flags were placed on their coffins, and their army greeted them, it was a planned strategy. It is a planned war, he added. Read also: Modi calls Op Sindoor not only military action but the expression of the Indian spirit Modi referred to the Industry Water Treaty with Pakistan and said India had not even started to fully use the water resources granted under the agreement. “Only 2 to 3% of water has been left to us. We have not yet done much, but even that has made them sweat,” he said. With PTI entries

