Many poorest countries in the world are expected to make record reimbursements from debt to China in 2025 on extended loans a decade ago, during the Picking Pickings Belt and Road Initiative, a report by the Lowy Institute based in Sydney.

Under the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative, an investment program in the infrastructure supported by the state launched in 2013, Beijing lent billions of dollars to build ports, highways and railways to connect Asia, Africa and the Americas.

But new loans are dried up. In 2025, debt reimbursements due to China by developing countries will amount to $ 35 billion. From this, $ 22 billion should be paid by 75 of the poorest countries in the world, endangering health and education spending, concluded Lowy.

For the rest of this decade, China will be more debt collector than the banker in the developing world, said Riley Duke, the author of the reports.

Developing countries are struggling with a tidal wave of debt and interest costs for China, said Duke.

What does the report say?

Chinas BRI, the largest multilateral development program ever undertaken by a single country, is one of President Xi Jinpings Hallmark's initiatives.

It focuses mainly on the development of infrastructure projects in countries such as power plants, roads and ports, which find it difficult to receive financial support from Western financial institutions.

The BRI has made China the world's largest supplier of bilateral loans, culminating at around 50 billion dollars in 2016 more than all combined Western creditors.

According to the lowy report, however, the reimbursement of these debts now compromises public spending.

The pressure of Chinese state loans, as well as the rise in reimbursements to a range of international private creditors, put enormous financial ruptures on developing economies.

High debt debt debt costs can stifle spending on public services such as education and health care and limit their ability to respond to economic and climatic shocks.

The 46 least developed countries (PMA) have spent a large share approximately 20% of their tax revenue on external public debt in 2023. The lowys report implies that this will increase even more this year.

For the context, Germany used 8.4% of its budget to repay the debt in 2023.

Lowy has also raised questions about the question of whether China will use these debts for a geopolitical lever effect in the world South, in particular with Washington, the reduction of foreign aid under President Donald Trump.

While Beijing moves into the role of the debt collector, Western governments remain concentrated internally, with a drop in the drop in support and multilateral support, according to the report.

While Chinese loans are also starting to slow down in the developing world, the report said there were two areas that seemed to shake the trend.

The first was in nations like Honduras, Burkina Faso and the Salomon Islands, which received new massive loans after changing diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

The other was in countries like Indonesia and Brazil, where China has signed new loan offers to guarantee critical minerals and metals for electric batteries.

How did China respond?

The Beijing Foreign Ministry said that he was not aware of the specificities of the report, but that investments in Chinas and the financing of cooperation with developing countries respect international conventions.

Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that a small number of countries were looking to blame Beijing to migrate the development nations, but that lies cannot hide the truth.

For years, the BRI has been criticized by Western commentators as a means for Beijing to trap countries with unusable debt.

An often cited example is the port of Hambantota located along the East-West Vital Expedition roads in southern Sri Lanka.

Unable to reimburse a loan of $ 1.4 billion for the construction of ports, Colombo was forced to rent the installation to a Chinese company for 99 years in 2017.

The Chinese government has denied the charges it deliberately creates debt traps, and the beneficiary nations have also pushed back, saying that China was often a more reliable partner than the West and offered crucial loans when others refused.

However, China publishes little data on its BI program, and the Lowy Institute said that its estimates, on the basis of the World Bank data, could underestimate the full scale of Chinese loans.

In 2021 Aiddata, an international development research laboratory based in the United States, said China had a hidden debt of around $ 385 billion.

Does the lowy report lack a context?

Defying the account of the debt, the Rhodium Consulting Group examined 38 renegotiations of Chinese debt with 24 developing countries in 2019 and concluded that the lever effect of Beijing was limited, many renegotiations resolved in favor of the borrower.

According to Rhodium, developing countries had restructured around $ 50 billion in Chinese loans during the decade before the publication of its 2019 study, with loan extensions, cheaper funding and the most frequent results.

Elsewhere, a study in 2020 of China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University revealed that between 2000 and 2019, China had canceled $ 3.4 billion in Africa and that an additional $ 15 billion was refined. No assets have been entered.

Meanwhile, many developing countries remain in a hock of Western institutions.

In 2022, Debt Justice Group estimated That African governments owed private financial groups three times more than in China, invoicing double interest in the process.

The development of countries debt in China is lower than what is due to private bonds and multilateral development banks (MDB), explains Kevin Gallagher, director of the Boston University Global Development Policy Center.

Thus, Lowys focuses on China lack of context. The truth is that, even if you remove China from the image of the creditor, many poor countries are still in debt, Gallagher told Al Jazeera.

Following the invasion of the pandemic and Russia of Ukraine in 19, inflation prompted the United States Federal Reserve, as well as other leading central banks, to increase interest rates.

Attracted by higher yields in the United States, investors have removed their funds from the country's development assets, increasing return costs and depreciating currencies. Debt reimbursement costs have survived.

Global interest rates have since dropped slightly. But According to the UNDeveloping country's borrowing costs are, on average, two to four times higher than in the United States and six to 12 times higher in Germany.

One crucial aspect of Chinese loans, said Gallagher is that it tends to be long -term and improve growth. This is precisely why a large part of it focuses on the investment of infrastructure. Western lenders tend to enter and get out more quickly and charge higher rates.