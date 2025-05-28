Latest news from the city of Manado, North Sulawesi

Military commander IV / Diponegoro, Major-General Deddy Suryadadi, is now the military commander Jaya to replace Major-Général Rafael Granada Baay (graciousness of Suara.com).

Manado, Beritamanado.com – Major-General Deddy Suryadi former assistant to the 7th President Joko Widodo is now the military commander of Jaya, and Major-General Rafael Granada Baay is now the principal secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (Bin)

Report from Suara.com naitamanado.com Pangdam IV / Diponegoro Maj. Gen. Deddy Suryadi is now a Jaya military commander by replacing Major-General Rafael Granada Baay.

While the Paspampres commander, Major-General Achiruddin, was promoted to Military Commander IV / Diponegoro.

The rotation policy was contained in the decree of the general commander of TNI Agus suffered with the KEP number / 667 / V / 2025, which was determined on May 27, 2025 concerning the dismissal and the appointment of posts in the Indonesian national army.

In the letter of rotation of the position, it was explained that Deddy changed the position of Major-General Rafael Granada Baay who was previously Pangdam Jaya.

Now Rafael is placed in a new position as principal secretary of the State intelligence agency.

The commander also appointed another figure to occupy the post of Pangdam IV / Diponegoro which was left by Deddy Suryadi.

The figure was Major-General Achiruddin. He was previously commander of the presidential security force (Paspampres).

To note, Deddy Suryadi is known for having held several strategic positions in addition to being the assistant of the 7th President Joko Widodo.

He is known to have been the commander of Kopauss from April 28, 2023 to February 21, 2024, chief of staff of the regional military command IV / Diponegoro from November 4, 2022 – until April 28, 2023 and deputy Danjen Kopauss in the period August 2, 2021 to November 4, 2022.

Head of the Information Center (Kapuspen) TNI Headquarters, Major-General Kristomei Sianturi, said that the rotation of this position was part of an effort to update the TNI.

“This change is not only an administrative process, but a career development strategy and a refreshment of the organization to increase the efficiency of tasks,” said Kristomei, as indicated BetweenWednesday (05/28/2025).

The rotation of this position is also proof of the preparation of the TNI to strengthen the ranks in order to cope with the dynamics of defense in the country and abroad.

Kristomei continued, several strategic positions were held by new civil servants according to the rotation of this position.

Some of them were the Deputy Chief of Air Force (Wakasau), Commander of the National Air Operation Command (Pangkoopsudnas), commander of the presidential security force (Danpaspampres), commander of the Jayakarta Kodam (Pangdam Jaya), to the head of the Indonesian navy (Kadispenal).

In addition, a number of key positions at the TNI seat and three dimensions have also experienced a reshuffle.

“This rotation is clear proof of the commitment of Commander TNI by encouraging the modernization and improvement of unit performance, in accordance with the vision of the TNI which is excellent (professional, reactive, integrative, modern and adaptive),” said Kristomei.

With the rotation of this position, Kristomei hopes that the headquarters of the TNI will be able to provide the best performance in order to protect and strengthen national defense.

In August 2024, the military commander of Diponegoro IV, Major-General Deddy Suryadi visited the veteran of Trikora from western Irian for the crushing of the PKI G-30 S, Mbah Sarno Hadi (84) in Padukuhan Susukan 2 Genjahan Village when Ponjong Gunungkidul, Friday 9/8/2024).

During the visit, the military commander provided food aid and made sure that he would renovate the house which would be his residence after the house which would now be demolished because his land would be sold by his nephew. Meanwhile, Mbah Sarno's residence was in the land of his niece.

The military commander seemed familiar to speak for a long time with Mbah Sarno. The military commander listened to the story of Mbah Sarno from the moment he has trouble eradicating Di / Tii, in Padang, Kalimantan, West Irian at the G 30 S / PKI Crush in Blora.

The military commander claimed to feel happy to see Mbah Sarno healthy because he had lived alone.

He heard a large part of his story when he fought earlier for Sumatra, Sulawesi, Irian who is now Papua

This pointed out if Mbah Sarno was a warrior who had undermined this state and this nation.

“Of course, there is something we did. Earlier, he himself submitted a pension,” he said.

The military commander added two days before arriving in Gunungkidul that his party had sent staff to take care of this.

And it turns out that there are indeed conditions which must be met to obtain their rights.

He hoped that with the meeting today and yesterday by the staff, Mbah Sarno's request could be adopted immediately.

Where the request is currently being taken care of by the Ministry of Defense.

“God wants it, it can be implemented immediately,” he said.

(Edysep Diraga)