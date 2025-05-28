



This is part of a series of regular efforts of efforts, led by the Trump administration, to reach a negotiated end to the Russian war against Ukraine. Read the previous entries here and here.

What's new?

On May 25, US President Donald Trump issued a meteoric criticism of massive bombing and several days in kyiv, Odesa and other Ukrainian cities. The language of the prevail was frank and downright directed Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an impromptu discussion with journalists, Trump said about Putin: I have known him for a long time, has always succeeded in him, but he sends rockets in cities and killing people, and I don't like that at all. Were speaking and he was sending rockets to Kyiv and other cities. I don't like that at all. He also spoke of imposing additional sanctions on Russia.

Trump followed this declaration with a social position of strongly formulated truth, in which he said that Putin had gone absolutely crazy! . . . Ive has always said that he wanted all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe it turns out to be well, but if it does it, it will lead to the fall of Russia!

What does that mean?

These developments have led some observers to ask if, after weeks to express frustration, but which would finally adapt to the obstructionism of the Kremlin, the Trump administration is about to take a difficult position. It was the strongest of several declarations made against Putin in the past two months, because she has become obvious, even for the members of the administration who sought to end the support of Ukraine, that Putin has no interest in accepting the approach of Trumps to obtain a negotiated end in war. Trump made similar comments at the end of April and early May, both suggesting that he would impose additional sanctions on Russia.

But there is the friction. Critics of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and the Kremlin are not saying in peace talks have not led to new sanctions. And last week, after his long phone call with Putin, who once again refused the American conditions for a cease-fire, Trump announced the Kremlin call to continue direct discussions in Russia-Ukraine. It is therefore not surprising that Putin doubled with massive air strikes in Ukraine.

Putin undoubtedly takes comfort that in the social post of truth which labeled him mad, Trump also criticized the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having spoken as he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop. At this stage, Putin reads Trump, like other Western leaders since the 2008 Russian War in Georgia, like not wanting to take good measures against attack.

Poutin is he right? Yes, Trump has faltered in the past three months, dealing with the understandable public reserves of Zelenskyys about the White House which hesitated harder than Poutines Active Obstruction of American objectives. Trump also made substantial criticism from friendly editorial pages, such as the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, as well as at least some Republicans in Congress. On Monday, the Republican representative Don Bacon and the Republican senator Chuck Grassley both publicly called on Trump to take other measures against Russia.

What to look at

What could be more, Momentum builds to move the Russia Act of 2025 sanctioning introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and now co-pacarraine by ninety-one senators. According to the well -connected Republicans, the White House experienced a value in the presentation of the bill in April as a means of subtly putting on the Kremlin, but it wanted no movement to the passage at the time. Following recent developments, I hear that the Trump administration is considering giving republican senators the opportunity to vote for their conscience. With more than eighty Coparbacs, this means that the bill would easily adopt.

This step cannot be taken for acquired, and it is a sign that the aggressive postures of Poutines, which even prompted the American vice-president JD Vance to notice earlier this month that Russia asked too much that you finally encourage Trump to take more vigorous measures. Indeed, Putin continued her vicious air campaign on Monday evening, causing another social post of truth on Tuesday where Trump focused only on Putin, saying that the Russian chief plays with fire.

Although it remains to be seen if the actions will result from more difficult rhetoric, Zelenskyy could help itself and Ukraine by taking a page of Poutines Playbook and by controlling its desire to criticize the White House policy. issue.

John E. Herbst is the senior director of the Atlantic Council Center Eurasia Center and former American ambassador to Ukraine.

Upon reading

Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Russian supervisory board – Land of Opportunity Organization in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2025. Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Pool via Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/do-trumps-criticisms-of-putin-mark-a-turning-point-in-his-russia-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

