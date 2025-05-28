Is the Jokowi diploma stopped?





Notice By: HERU SUBAGIA (Political and Economic Observer) G-News.id, Cirebon, May 28, 2025 – The controversy of the diploma of President Joko Widodo has been going on for too long and tired the public. The legal uncertainty that accompanies it creates an endless speculation space. If it is true that there are parts that take advantage of this noise, then the community deserves to behave and declare resistance. The trial to the metropolitan police in Jakarta must be the end of this controversy. If it is unable to produce a restrictive final decision, then the emergence of a people's non-confidence movement is a logical consequence. This question cannot be allowed to float and continue to be used as a means of tugs and attractions of political interests. Read also: Jokowi's controversial diploma after Kagama Cirebon affirms the truth and encourages reconciliation Who is responsible? First, President Jokowi as the owner of a diploma and the part reported. Jokowi must be present directly and keep his promise to the public to show the original diploma. If nothing is hidden, this proof is a moral and legal obligation. Second, Polda Metro Jaya as an application for the application of the law. They are responsible for the processing of reports, the survey and the holding of a case hearing. This is where the crucial point of integrity and independence is tested. Polda should not be a political tool, but must respect the rule of law. Third, Roy Suryo and his team as journalists and expert witnesses. They transmitted the allegation that Jokowi's diplomas are false. It is therefore time to show scientifically, based on evidence, that the accusation is true. Conversely, if the end result indicates that the diploma is valid, Roy Suryo and his team must also be Legowo to accept the truth. Do not suspect that this accusation is only used as a temporary political tool, which is intentionally organized to create a scene for certain parties. The integrity of all parties – the two journalists and the parties reported – must be proven and maintained. Read also: Jokowi submits an original diploma to a criminal investigation, ready to present if it is examined Not favorable and full of interests This controversy has created an atmosphere that is not conducive and opens up opportunities for various political interests to play. If it is not resolved immediately, the community will continue to be dragged into unproductive stories. As a people, we have the right to have clarity and legal certainty. If this legal process is not finished, it is very natural that allegation arises that this controversy is deliberately left for a certain purpose. In fact, legal measures have been taken from the survey, confirmation of UGM data, at the Bareskrim Medico-Legal Test. The results of the forensic test indicated that the Jokowi diploma was identical to his classmates in UGM. In other words, a single last legal process before the courts to guarantee the validity of the legally and binding document.

