Turkish embassy leaving the building on rue Hayarkon





At a time when relations between the two countries are in an unprecedented hollow, the Turkish Embassy in Israel moves, from the well -known building identified with him to 202 Hayarkon Street in Tel Aviv, on Mapu Street in the city, “” Globes “learned. The existing embassy building will be replaced by a hotel, at the end of a process that lasted more than two decades. Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize the state of Israel and sent an envoy here in 1950. Its 800 square meter embassy building is located opposite the Hilton hotel. At first, it was rented by a private Israeli company, but in 2009, the building was bought by a resident abroad for 27 million NIS. Even at the time of sale, the urban construction plan enabled the street buildings to be used for residential purposes or as a hotel, and a hotel has always been the probable result. In 2012, the Tel Aviv District Planning and Construction Committee approved to file a plan to transform the Turkish Embassy building into a hotel. Tension focus The existing Turkish Embassy has become a source of tension between Israel and Turkey during the swords of the Iron War. After the murder of Ismail Haniyeh, president of the Hamas political bureau in Tehran, on July 31 of last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a day of mourning. Two days later, the Turkish Embassy lowered its flag with a half-mast, a movement that was very visible for the Israelis, both because it was made on Friday, when the promenade of Tel Aviv is crowded with people and because of the prominent location of the embassy. Later, an drone dragging an Israeli flag hovered over the embassy building, angry the Turks. The embassy was also a source of stability in relations between Israel and Turkey. Trade relations between the two countries have not been damaged in previous crises, such as the Marmara flotilla in 2010, and the expulsion of the Isitan Na'eh of Ankara ambassador in 2018, after the death of the Palestinians in the hands of the FDI in riots on the border of the Gaza Strip. In 2021, last year before the Abraham agreements began to have an impact, Turkey was by far the largest trading partner in Israel in the Middle East. Imports from Turkey totaled $ 4.76 billion and exports to the country totaled $ 1.91 billion. It was more than all trade with water, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Bahrain combined. In 2024, Turkey prohibited all the exports of goods to the ports of Israel, to protest against the war in the Gaza Strip, but Israeli importers found ways to bypass the prohibition. More recently, tensions appeared on contradictory interests of the two countries in Syria, following the fall of President Assad's regime. Move could be a positive sign At the beginning of this month, the Turkish ambassador to Israel Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, who was recalled in Ankara in 2023, retired, and at the same time, a new business charge arrived in Tel Aviv. Related items Turkey clues at the end of the Israel trade embargo Israel must recognize Turkey as an electric broker in Syria Turkey has a consulate in Jerusalem. The Consul General is designated as “the Ambassador in Palestine”. The current Consul General, Ismail Cobanoglu, is responsible for Turkish affairs in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip. The move of the Turkish embassy could be a positive sign. If Ankara plans to break relations with Israel in support of Hamas, it is unlikely that he will invest in the move, after decades on Hayarkon Street. And as the probability of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip increases, the Palestinian question is politically important for Erdogan, and in this regard, it needs relations with Israel. Mapu Street may be the scene of more positive diplomacy between the two countries. Posted by Globes, Israel Business News – En.globes.co.il – May 28, 2025. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) LTD., 2025.

