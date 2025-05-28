Politics
The China -Brazil AI agreement strengthens joint research and infrastructure development – Fato Brasil
One of the twenty agreements signed between China and Brazil during the last state visit of President Lula in the Asian country was a memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).
The agreement defines at least five areas of dialogue and cooperation concerning AI between the two countries: infrastructure, training and exchanges, exchange of experiences in applications and platforms, the fight against IA security risks and knowledge of knowledge and professional skills.
On the Brazilian side, one of the objectives of cooperation is to promote the digitization of the country's industry, as an executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, said MRCIO Elias, who signed the agreement with the National Commission for Development and Reform of the People's Republic of China, said Bdf in Beijing.
We must take the gains of artificial intelligence can bring to the factory, to production processes, that is to say the increase in productivity. The AI will improve our competitiveness on the international scene, said the executive secretary of the ministry, who was part of a delegation of 11 ministries of the Lula government to China.
He says that this is one of the objectives of the new Brazil policy in industry: to make our industry more digital, more competitive, more productive, more sustainable and more oriented towards export. China has experience in these areas. The country has great industrial productivity. Everyone knows that we can take advantage of this information exchange, said McIo Elias in an interview with Bdf in Beijing.
Back in Brasilia, the secretary of the ministry participated in the Brics high level forum on artificial intelligence 2025, Tuesday 20, organized with the Chinese government and with the participation of the Deputy Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies, Xiong Jijun.
During the end of the press conference of the state visit, President Lula said Brazil wanted to invest in AI. We want everything they [China] Can share with us, and the right word is sharing because we have to learn to work together so that things can bear the fruit we need, said the president.
Laboratory and joint training
One of the proposals of the agreement is to create a laboratory of the spouse to strengthen research and innovation capacities in the sector.
It also provides joint efforts in the training of important language and multimodal models, and to encourage technical exchanges and cooperation in talent training between universities, research institutions and businesses in both countries.
The Minister of Brazil of Sciences, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, informed that there were increasing agreements signed between the two countries in joint training.
It is a long -standing practice that we have with Chinese in several Brazilian universities that already make this kind of cooperation. We want to extend it.
The Brazilian minister recalled that one of the three memorandums of understanding she had signed during the Xi Jinping trip to Brasilia in November was also AI. The agreement provided for cooperation in the development of human resources, staff training and labor, promoting the exchanges of staff through training courses, seminars, workshops and visits by academics, among other subjects.
This agreement was concluded to guarantee the exchange of students, teachers and even partnerships to carry out research, which is also the big challenge and which is the best solution to advance in research and development, said Santos.
In addition to AI, RCIO ELAS says that the training and exchange of professionals and the transfer of technology are also provided for a broader field thanks to another agreement signed by its ministry, the letter of intent to promote the development of high -quality investment cooperation in the digital economy.
This applies to electronic commerce services, digital platforms, streaming, video resources, in other words, explains Elas.
The executive secretary of the ministry says that the agreement with China will follow the directives of the Brazilian artificial intelligence plan, launched last year at the 5th National Conference on Science, Technology and Innovation, which is expected to invest more than $ 4.7 billion US dollars by 2028.
The agreement has a duration of 3 years and is automatically renewed.
