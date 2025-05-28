



With the most authoritarian president and without the right of history sitting in the White House, the Supreme Court of the United States is undoubtedly worried to appear in two ways. First, the court fears that it seems pathetically weak if it becomes the first Supreme Court of History to make its decisions challenged in a basis. In that spirit, the court seems to take pain to avoid causing Donald Trumps' challenge.

Then there is the courts in second position, the great concern that he seems pathetically weak if he does not withstand the most authoritarian president in the history of the United States. Many legal experts criticize the court so as not to have more to get up to Trump, even if he has cheatedly attacked the court and many court judges in the lower land, has challenged several judicial orders and has, according to many judges, violated the law on several occasions, whether by deporting immigrants without regular procedure or by joining funds approved by Congress.

The courts six conservative judges let themselves appear as chums prevail because they have often bowed before him instead of getting up and getting rid of him. The first example is the decision of the Supreme Court of recent years, which gives Trump an surprisingly broad immunity of criminal proceedings.

The chief judge concerned with the image, John Roberts, and his court must decide which of the two ways to take. A path that the conservative supermajes of the courts seems to follow is to make pro-Trump decisions to avoid encouraging its anger and its challenge. This approach could spare the tribunal of Maga's movements, but historians will look weakly into the court for flexion in favor of Trumps that they will accuse him of complicity and principle sacrificing so as not to block Trump's movements that, many legal, conservative, centrist and progressive experts, say, violate federal law and the constitution.

The court can choose a more courageous path: to stick to the principle and not to shrink to rule against Trump. This could encourage the president of bulls to challenge the Court, but in this scenario, historians would praise the judges to maintain the law and the constitutional role of the courts and not to allow themselves to be becoming of the respect for a president swallowed from power.

The Court of Roberts gave us a little hope, but not much. In a surprise decision at 1 a.m. one evening in April, he seemed to develop a few centimeters of screen by ordering the Trump administration not to expel several dozen Venezuelan immigrants in Salvador without first giving them regular procedure.

It was a promising decision, but on the other side of the big book, the court has often bowed against Trump, for example, announcing a decision to judge the lower judgment and by letting Trump draw 16,000 probationary federal employees and leaving its administration suspended $ 65 million in teacher training subsidies. In addition, the right -wing supermajority took great favor by temporarily leaving it the heads of two independent agencies, the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protections Board. This precipitated decision, made without briefing or complete arguments, said that the conservatives of the courts are impatient to cancel a unanimous 90 -year -old Supreme Court decision which limits the capacity of the presidents to dismiss independent agencies. In this way, the Roberts Court gives more power to our dangerously authoritarian president.

Let us not forget how much the Court looked for weakness so as not to act firmly to ensure the return of Kilmar Brego Garca, an immigrant from El Salvador who, even officials of the Trump administration, admitted that they were illegally expelled. On April 10, the court made a Wimpy decision which called on the Trump administration to facilitate the return of Brego Garcias. More than six weeks have passed since the high court called Trump to bring Brego Garca, but Trump did not do it. His administration has bypassed the pure and simple challenge by claiming that he is trying to facilitate the return of Brego Garcas.

Not only that, Trump coated the judges saying: the Supreme Court will not allow us to get out of the criminals of our country! Trump also saved several judges from the Federal District Court, calling a radical left and denouncing others as monsters who want our country to go to hell.

With their ideology lasts on the right, the super-majority of the courts obviously sympathizes with many Trumps movements and has blessed such movements much more often than many legal researchers. In doing so, the courtyard has embarked on Trump to take even more actions that often grow and exceed the limits of what is legal. In a disturbing development, the court has at least shown surprisingly little concern concerning Trumps' challenge of the orders of the judges of the district court and its authoritarian effort to assert its domination on both, other branches of the theoretically co-equal government: the judiciary and the congress.

For its own good and for nations, the Supreme Court must intensify and do everything possible to stop the anarchy of the prevailing on the fault and its unprecedented efforts to challenge the decisions of the district courts and unleash against the judiciary. Trump called for the dismissal of judges who ruled against him and, as his tirades against the judges have increased, the number of judges who received threats have skyrocketed.

The court must make decisions strong and Clarion which clearly indicate to the nation that Trump has shown repeated contempt for the Constitution, the rule of law and the judicial power. The judges should move quickly to make a decision filled with indignation which notes that Trump violated the rights of freedom of expression of law firms by punishing several companies for having taken business that he did not like or employing lawyers that he did not like. Judges should also evolve quickly to issue a solid decision in favor of Harvard University and against Trump's vindictive aggression, an assault that violated Harvards First Amendment rights by trying to suppress the speeches and ideas that Trump does not like and trying to dictate a large part of the recruitment, study and admission program.

The court should also render an energetic decision which demolishes the arguments which can invoke the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to expel the alleged members of the Venezuelan gangs en masse without regular procedure. The court should deceive the absurdity of the Trums affirms that Venezuelan immigrants constitute a force of invasion like, for example, the British troops constituted a force of invasion during the war of 1812.

The court should also bring Trump's efforts to empty federal agencies and freeze funding by clearly showing that these efforts violate the power to spend article I of the congress. The conservative supermajture should also rethink its intention to reverse the 1935 decision which limits the capacity of presidents to dismiss members of independent agencies. This decision sought to guarantee that these agencies have not become partisan puppets who do everything that a president wants something that no one should want when the nation has such a revenge and capricious president.

With the Roberts court which should make a flood of decisions by early July, the judges have an important choice: to bend to prevail or to develop a real spine. Does the Roberts court want to remember like loose catalysts that helped the most authoritarian and most distant president in history to consolidate power? Or do judges want to be recalled as determined defenders who have resisted an authoritarian tyrant to protect our laws, our constitution and our democracy?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/may/28/trump-defy-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos