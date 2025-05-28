Türkiye wishes the ceasefire between Pakistan, India turns into permanent peace, ready to contribute: President Erdogan





Istanbul Türkiye wants the ceasefire between Pakistan and India to turn into permanent peace and is ready to make each possible contribution in this regard, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. Speaking at a trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: “We consider the improvement of our solidarity and our joint capacity for action in the face of challenges not as a choice, but as a necessity.” “The developments taking place in our region” show how important solidarity is important, he added. “We are three fraternal countries united by mutual love, respect and confidence, fed by the same civilizational climate and sharing common ideals. With a combined population of around 350 million and an economic size of 1.5 billion of dollars, we still strengthen the links between our countries,” said the Turkish president. Stressing the importance of the exchange of points of view to advance cooperation between the three countries, Erdogan said: “During the coming period, our foreign ministers will undertake the efforts necessary to institutionalize our shared vision on key areas shaping our common agenda, in particular trade, investments, transport, energy, defense of our countries.” Türkiye will jointly contribute to projects such as the development route (Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan), the average corridor and the North-South transport corridor, said Erdogan. He added that efforts will also focus on increasing cultural and educational exchanges, in particular among young people and academics, while exploring the opportunities for energy security, food security and renewable energy. “By implementing prestigious projects in all these areas, we will take our trilateral cooperation at much higher levels and provide new achievements to our peoples,” added Erdogan. “With the release of Azerbaijani lands which were under occupation for 30 years, we now hope that the region will become the center of stability, prosperity and development,” he said. Regarding Gaza, Erdogan said: “We are determined” to continue to defend the rights of the innocent people who have been massacred and have sworn to worry about disrupting the tranquility of the region. He also expressed Türkiye's call “on the world to increase pressure on Israel to establish a permanent cease-fire in Gaza” and “to ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid”. Earlier, Erdogan held a head-to-head meeting with President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, who celebrates his day of independence on May 28. At the Trilateral Summit, Erdogan Was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guller, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli Omer Bolat, Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

