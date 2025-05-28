Bihar: The traffic police make advice for the PM Modi Roadshow in Patna tomorrow





The PM Modi Roadshow in Patna: the route of the Prime Ministers Roadshow will start from Patna airport, passing by Doomra Chowki, the income tax roundabout and ending at the BJP office.

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a roadshow in Patna on May 29 (Thursday), the city traffic police published a revised traffic plan to manage movements and ensure security. Traffic SP APERAJIT Lohan addressed the media and announced an implementation without entering several areas of the city from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Traffic SP stressed that passengers heading for Patna airport should plan accordingly. Those who go to the airport must reach before 4 p.m. After that, they will have to use police escort vehicles, which will be parked in three designated places, said Lohan. The Road of the Prime Ministers Roadshow will start from Patna airport, moving to Doomra Chowki, the income tax roundabout and ending at the BJP office. Given this, traffic restrictions and diversions of routes have been set up along the route. Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, the roads of Phulwarisharif at the airport will be completely closed after the 16 -hour commuters are invited to take the Jagdev path. Vehicles heading north can use the Ashiana-Digha road. The entry of Doomra Chowki will be strictly limited during the hours of roadshow. Only ticket passengers will be allowed to access the airport via the Chitkohra Golambar road. Others can use Harding Road. At the income tax roundabout, the movement of the vehicle will be completely interrupted. To reach Gandhi Maidan or the station, shuttle should use the Route du Bloc R. District traffic police have installed special parking areas through the city for the participants of the Prime Ministers Route show, and coordination with local NGOs and groups of volunteers was also organized for the management of crowds. Patna's police advised citizens to avoid non -essential travel in limited areas during the hours of road presentation and to follow the official traffic and convenience's traffic instructions.

