Complete list of Donald Trump forgives during his second term





President Donald Trump announced a series of pardons this week, the last examples of him using his leniency power to forgive people who, according to him, were unjustly treated by the justice system.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has published a series of pardons while criticizing what he describes as the policy and armament of the judicial system.

While his supporters consider these pardons as efforts to correct unjust sentences, criticisms say that they reflect a model of use of presidential power to amplify the story of Trump's persecution and to question the legitimacy of the judicial system.

Here is a full list of people that Trump has forgiven until now during his second term.

President Donald Trump imagined at the Oval Blanche office on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. He has issued several pardons so far during his second term. President Donald Trump imagined at the Oval Blanche office on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. He has issued several pardons so far during his second term. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images January 6 Capitol Riot Defenders

On the day of the inauguration, on January 20, 2025, Trump granted complete pardons to almost everyone accused of offenses linked to the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, totaling around 1,500 people.

This radical action included both non -violent participants and people found guilty of violent crimes against the police.

Trump also commissioned the penalties of 14 prominent figures of far -right groups relating to the attack on the Capitol.

This included Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of Proud Boys, who has already been sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy, and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of The Oath Keepers, whose 18 -year sentence was commissioned towards the purged time.

This massage of mass has been described by Trump as an effort to “end a serious national injustice” and promote “national reconciliation”.

Ross Ulbricht

On January 21, Trump granted a complete and unconditional forgiveness against Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the Silk Road Dark Web Marketplace, an anonymous platform that facilitated the sale of illegal drugs and other illicit products using the cryptocurrency.

Ulbricht had been perpetuated in 2015 for several accusations, including the plot to distribute drugs and money laundering.

Pardon has fulfilled a campaign promise that Trump at the National Libertarian Convention 2024 and was supported by libertarian communities and cryptocurrency, which considered it an example of government surpassing.

He forgave Ulbricht despite his parallel calls to make drug traffickers executed in the United States

Andrew Zabavsky and Terence Dale Sutton, Jr.

Trump published a “complete and unconditional pardon” in Washington, agents from the Metropolitan police department of DC Andrew Zabavsky and Terence Sutton for their roles in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, 20.

The couple was convicted of their involvement in the death of Hylton-Brown, which they had continued in a high-speed pursuit to drive a moped without a helmet and to have covered the incident.

Anti-abortion activists

Trump forgave 23 anti-abortion activists on January 23, which had been sentenced in 2023 under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (Face) Act to block a clinical entry in Washington, DC, the abortion clinic and intimidating staff and patients.

This included Lauren Handy, the controversial activist inside whose original authorities discovered five fetuses in 2022.

Rod Blagojevich

In February, Trump granted complete forgiveness to the former Illinois governor, Rod Blagojevich, who was sentenced in 2011 for several corruption charges, in particular by trying to sell the vacant seat of the Senate of Barack Obama and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The former Democratic Governor was a vocal Trump supporter, previously described as a “Trump-Docrat”.

Trump had commanded his sentence during his first mandate, which led him to be released after having served eight years. The new forgiveness erases its criminal record.

Brian Kelsey

In March, Trump forgave the former republican senator from the state of Tennessee, Brian Kelsey, who had pleaded guilty to have tried to illegally make money in his failed campaign for the congress in 2016.

He was only two weeks before his sentence of 21 months in prison when he was pardoned.

Devon Archer

In March, Trump gave a complete forgiveness to Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden commercial partner, who had been sentenced in 2022 for having fraudd an Amerindian tribe in a bond program of $ 60 million.

Archer has become a key figure in the Congress survey on Biden's family businesses, testifying that the son of former president Joe Biden had sold “the illusion of access” to his father to customers and associates.

Trump said that Acher, who had been sentenced to one year and a day in prison, had been treated “very unfairly”.

Trevor Milton

The president forgiven Trevor Milton, the founder of the start-up of electric vehicles Nikola, in March, who was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud but remained free while waiting for a call.

The prosecutors said Milton had engaged in an investor fraud program, and he was found guilty of two heads of wire fraud and a securities fraud chief.

According to the Federal Election Commission Federal Election, Milton and his wife were main donors of Trump, who donated more than $ 1.8 million to his re -election campaign.

Bitmex co-founders

In March, Trump also forgiven three co-founders of Crypto-Monrs Exchange Bitmex, Benjamin Delo, Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed.

The trio had pleaded guilty of having violated the bank's secret law by not having implemented a program in accordance with the fight against money laundering.

Michele Fiore

In March, the president published a forgiveness for Michele Fiore, who was found guilty of seven charges concerning wire fraud for having stolen $ 70,000 that she had collected for a memorial for the police who have fallen and used for personal expenses.

She was pardoned before being sentenced.

Paul Walczak

In April, Trump forgiven Paul Walczak, a former leader of nursing home houses, found guilty of having diverted more than $ 10 million in employment tax for personal luxury expenses.

Forgiveness came after putting pressure on her mother's efforts, Elizabeth Fago, an important Trump donor. Trump's decision was announced less than three weeks after Fago attended a 1 million dollars' fundraising dinner per person in Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach.

Scott Jenkins

On May 26, Trump announced a forgiveness from Scott Jenkins, the former sheriff of County Culpeper, Virginia, which was found guilty of accepting more than $ 75,000 in bribes in exchange for people appointed as auxiliary deputies.

Jenkins had been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in 2024. Trump criticized the accusation as a political motivation and said that Jenkins was “the victim of an overly zealous ministry of justice” under Biden.

Todd and Julie Chrisley

On May 27, Trump said that he planned to forgive the stars of reality Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced in 2022 for several chiefs of fraud and tax evasion involving more than $ 30 million.

Todd was serving a 12 -year sentence and Julie was serving seven years. Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, a vocal Trump supporter, had pressure for their release and received the news of their forgiveness during a phone call from the president.

