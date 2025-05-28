Nuclear bomb, dreams of becoming a leader in the Muslim world, India has exposed the Thorium plan of Turkey, Erdogan angry due to ...

Home

Turkey openly helped Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and sent hundreds of drones to Pakistan. Not only did that, Turkish drone pilots also present in Pakistan. According to experts, Erdogan is upset because India has not given Thorium technology.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dreams of becoming the caliph of the Islamic world and he wants to make Turkey a nuclear power. For this, he needs nuclear technology, but he could not get it either Russia. In such a situation, Erdogan turned to India and asked for a help to manage a peaceful nuclear program to obtain this technology. Turkey has limited options to meet its energy needs and wanted to meet its energy needs by acquiring thorium technology in India and wanted to reach the nuclear bomb by this route. Erdogan also visited Delhi in 2008, 2017 and 2018 for this, but India, feeling its intentions, refused to share electricity production technology from Thorium. Turkey has 381,000 tonnes of thorium but not India technology.

Thorium reserves in Kerala

Uranium is generally considered to be the best option to make nuclear bombs and peaceful use of nuclear energy. The great scientist of India and father of the nuclear program, Homi Jhangir Bhabha, knew very well that the best producing countries in uranium are countries like Kazakhstan, Canada, Namibia, Australia and Russia, from where it is not easy to obtain uranium and it is very expensive to buy it.

Consequently, Bhabha surprised the world by making Thorium, which is available in abundant quantities in India, as an alternative. India’s nuclear program is based on a strategy aimed at developing nuclear energy by Homi Jhangir Bhabha, which focuses on the judicious use of the limited uranium resources and huge thorium reserves available in the country. It was prepared by Dr. Homi Bhabha to meet the energy needs of India in the long term and to ensure self -sufficiency.

Thorium deposits are present in the coastal areas of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha in India. Thorium-232 can be converted into uranium-233 using neutrons, which is a fissile fuel. This fuel can be used to produce electricity in nuclear reactors. Atomic bombs cannot be made directly from Thorium-232. It can be converted into uranium-233 to make bombs. Thorium is a very promising and safe nuclear fuel. Its main use is energy production, but it is also used in industry and research. Promoting its peaceful uses can be part of the solution to the energy crisis in the future. Turkey does not have its own oil and gas. This is why he wanted to prepare to generate nuclear energy because thorium is present in the same way as in the kerala.

Turkiye has huge energy needs, eyes on thorium

Turkey is a country of energy importing with more than half of its energy needs met by imported fuel. Like other countries, energy is essential for economic and social development and a better quality of life in Türkiye. Turkey uses many energy resources, but it is a country of energy importation because these resources are limited. More than half of the country's primary energy consumption is respected by imports and the import share increases each year. Turkey has a significant and growing manufacturing base which requires an increasing amount of electricity production. Economic and demographic growth in Türkiye increases the demand for energy and natural resources. The coastal ports of Turkey, important for world trade, face energy challenges which can be resolved by nuclear energy.

Turkey imports three quarters of its energy, including half-carbon and almost all oil and gas, and its energy policy favors the reduction of imports. Oil meets more than a quarter of Turkey's energy needs. Since Turkey produces very little oil, it depends almost entirely on imports of petroleum and oil products such as petrol and diesel, more than half of which are consumed by the country's vehicles. This is a problem for its economy. There is currently a strong opposition to Erdogan in Türkiye, because it is struggling with an economic recession.

With the help of India, he could not only make his country prosperous, but also to become the hero of the Islamic world by becoming a nuclear power. This is the reason why Erdogan hates India and does not hesitate to help the poor enemy of India in Pakistan.












