Trump bursts Elon Musks' criticisms on his bill on the signature budget | Donald Trump News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, dismissed criticism from his vast budgetary bill known as Big Beautiful Bill of a high-level source, government advisor Elon Musk.

On Wednesday, during a wear ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump faced questions about the comments of musks, which suggested that the bill would bloat national debt.

The republican chief responded with a certain degree of ambivalence, although he firmly defended the tax reductions of the invoices.

We will negotiate this bill, and I am not satisfied with certain aspects, but I am delighted by other aspects, said Trump. This is the way they go.

The budget bill is made up of more than a thousand pages, and it contains a range of internal policy priorities for the Trump administration.

This includes the legislation cement some of the tax reductions that Trump defended during his first mandate as president, in 2017. This would also increase the funds available for the mass deportation effort of Trump and increased security along the American-Mexican border.

Some $ 46.5 billion, for example, would be intended to renew the construction of the southern border wall and other barriers, another characteristic of Trumps' first mandate.

But to pay tax reductions and political priorities, the bill offers measures that remain controversial on both sides of the political spectrum.

A provision, for example, would increase the limit of the federal debt by $ 4 billions of dollars. Others would impose strict work requirements on programs like Medicaid A Government Health Insurance for Low-Recomes Americans and Suppleme Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), sometimes known as food coupons.

These work requirements should prevent thousands of people from accessing these safety security programs, which saves cost savings. But criticism fear that these barriers are growing certain families more deeply in poverty.

Elon Musk attends a White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 21 [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

In an overview of an interview with the CBS Sunday morning television show, Musk expressed his frustration in the face of the cost of the bill, echoing criticism from the tax conservatives.

He also accused the major bill on the great draft progress he has made as head of the Government Ministry (DOGE), a working group that Trump established to reassure unnecessary expenses.

I was disappointed to frankly see the massive spending bill, which increases the budget deficit, not decrease it and undermines the work that the Doge team does, said Musk in CBS, dressed in a T-shirt occupy March.

I think that an invoice can be large or that it can be beautiful, he added. I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion.

This is not the first time that Musk has expressed a US budgetary bill. In December, under former president Joe Biden, Musk joined the public's indignation against another budgetary legislation which weighed more than a thousand pages, calling on the congress to kill the bill.

The latest comments from musks, however, report a potentially widened fracture between him and Trump's white house.

Until recently, Musk, a billionaire considered the richest man in the world, played a leading role in the Trumps government. He even helped him obtain a second term as president.

In 2024, Musk approved Trumps' re -election efforts, joined him on the campaign campaign and donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the republican leader and his political allies.

For his part, Trump has returned a warm embrace of musks. A few days after winning a second term as president, Trump announced that Musk would join his entrant administration as a Doge manager.

But the role of Musks in the White House has remained ambiguous and very controversial. Although Musk is a regular presence during the meetings of the presidential cabinet, he did not have to undergo a confirmation hearing of the Senate.

The White House described it as an employee of the special government, a temporary role given to the business consultants. Normally, these employees can only work with the government for 130 days a year, and they cannot use their government roles for financial purposes.

But the criticisms argued that the duration of the mandate of musks at the White House was not clearly established and that it indeed expelled its position of personal profit. In March, for example, Trump held a press conference to show models from the Tesla Musks car company.

Musks of other commercial companies, including the SPACEX rocket company and the Satellite Starlink communication company, have also raised questions of conflict of interest, since they are competitors for government contracts.

Media reports have indicated that there have been behind-the-scenes clashes between Musk and other Trump's White House members who may have cooled relations between the president and his billionaire funder. But Trump has so far avoided publicly criticizing Musk.

On Wednesday, for example, Trump pivoted the question of musk comments on attack by the Democratic members of the Congress, who refuse to support his bill on the signing budget.

Remember that we have no democratic voting because they are bad people, Trump said. There is something that does not go with them.

A version of the Budget Bill has narrowly adopted the House of Representatives last week. Currently, it is considered by the Senate. But with a majority of 53 places in the room of 100 people, the Senate Republicans cannot afford to lose three votes if they hope to adopt the bill.

Trump renewed his call for party unity on Wednesday, despite the concerns of his republican colleagues.

We have to have a lot of votes, said Trump. We have to get a lot of support and we have a lot of support.

Some Republicans have expressed their opposition to the increase in national debt. Others fear the effects that Medicaid restrictions may have on their constituents.

Trump himself said that he opposes any cup at Medicaid. But he tried to frame the tax reductions of invoices as a bargain for low -income people, although criticism stresses that these cuts are about to achieve the biggest economies to the rich.

Well, the lowest tax rate we have ever had in the history of our country, Trump said. A quantities of enormous advantages go to people with intermediate income from our country, from low and intermediate income from our country.

