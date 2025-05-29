Trump forgives Nba Youngboy before leaving the prison, turned





New Orleans (Wvue) – rapper Kentrell Desean Gaulden, better known as NBA Youngboy, obtained a full presidential forgiveness of President Donald Trump, just a few weeks before he was released from prison.

The White House confirmed forgiveness in a statement to the media on Wednesday May 29. The news was also reported by CNNS Jasmine Wright, who said that President Trump also published complete forgiveness for rapper NBA Youngboy … One of the most broadcast rappers.

Eight others, including the former member of the Congress of the GOP, Michael Grimm and the real estate entrepreneurs, Todd and Julie Chrisley, obtained a leniency.

Youngboy, from Baton Rouge, was to be released from prison in July 2025 following a plea agreement in a case of possession of firearms in Utah.

In a press release shared on its social media pages, Youngboy thanked Trump and other people involved in securing his forgiveness.

I would like to thank President Trump for giving me forgiveness and giving me the opportunity to continue building as a man, as a father and as an artist, he wrote. This moment means a lot. He opens the door to a future for which I worked hard and I am fully ready to enter this area.

NBA Youngboy publishes an emotional message after the apparent forgiveness of President Donald Trump (Instagram)

He then thanked the defender of the reform of criminal justice Alice Marie Johnson, also known as Czar Pardon, and his lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett.

NBA Youngboy is one of the most disseminated artists in the world. Despite an exhibition to relatively limited consumer media, he developed a massive and faithful fans base, with billions of views on YouTube and several heel albums.

He is currently preparing for his very first headliner tour of the Masa tour which begins on September 2 and includes consecutive performances at the King Center Smoothie in New Orleans on October 19 and 20.

NBA Youngboy ends the first 5-year tour with New Orleans Homecoming (Livener)

