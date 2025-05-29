CHICAGO DRUG Kingpin Larry Hoover's Federal Prison Contested Commissioned by Donald Trump





Larry Hoover made a big step towards freedom on Wednesday.

But he is not a free man.

It was even after President Donald Trump commissioned the prison sentence to the 74-year-old co-founder of the Disciples gangster, who has been detained for decades in the so-called Supermax prison in Colorado.

Hoover always has a murder sentence in the field of state to be served. It is not even clear if Hoover will leave the federal prison.

Only eight months ago, a judge apparently wiped out an offer of mercy by asking the lawyers of Hoovers by asking how many murders is responsible? Now, the supporters of Hoovers are celebrating, and his lawyers put pressure on Governor JB Pritzker to follow the Trumps in mind and commits the perpetuity of the hoovers for a murder in Illinois.

The federal government has done its part, said Hoover's lawyer Justin Moore, at Chicago Sun-Totes in an SMS. It is now time for the state of Illinois to complete the work.

Others seemed to be left for an explanation. Former federal prosecutor Ron Safer, who directed the Gangster disciples, told Sun-Totes that he did not understand why Hoover, among all those in federal detention, was worthy of this result.

In a state that caused Al Capone, I don't think there is a more notorious or prolific criminal than Larry Hoover, said safer.

It is not known if a meeting of October 2018 between the rapper of Chicago Kanye West and Trump at the Oval Office influenced the decision of the presidents. But with Moore in the room, West encouraged the president to commute the sentence of Hoovers.

Trump did not seem to know who Hoover was.

On October 11, 2018, during his first mandate, President Donald Trump met rapper Kanye West in the Oval Board of the White House.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

What did he do? Larry? What happened? Trump asked.

Larry Hoover is a living statue, West told the president, explaining that Hoover is an example of a man who turned his life.

Larry Hoover spent almost three decades in isolation in the most difficult conditions that this country has to offer, Moore said in his text on Wednesday. And yet, he emerged with clarity, humility and commitment to peace and transformation.

HOOVERS SOUND, LARRY HOOVER JR., published on Instagram Wednesday: almost at home !! Too short to hold a long conversation.

Hoover and David Barksdale created the Gangster Disciples in the late 1960s by merging two street gangs. They reigned like King Larry and King David until Barksdale was killed in 1974.

Meanwhile, Hoover ordered the execution of William Pooky Young, which Hoover suspected of having stolen from Hoorovers drug hiding place. Another member of a gang pulled six times and threw his body into an alley on February 26, 1973.

Hoover was found guilty of the murder after a trial in December 1973 and a judge sentenced him to 150 to 200 years in state prison. But that did not prevent Hoover from directing the gang. In the early 1990s, prosecutors said that the gangster disciples brought in about $ 100 million a year in drug sales under the direction of Hoovers.

Hoover took care not to talk about business during his phone calls in prison. Thus, in 1993, the authorities obtained a judge for authorization to monitor conversations by placing transmitters in the badges of visitors given to gang leaders who would go to Hoover in person.

Finally, Hoover was charged with 40 crimes, in particular by engaging in a continuous criminal enterprise, and a federal jury found him guilty of all accusations on May 9, 1997.

US District Judge Harry Leinenweber, who died last year, inflicted Hoover the prison sentence in 1998, telling Hoover that Hed had abused a gift from God.

The former gang leader then ended up in the supermax. He stayed there on Wednesday, according to prison files.

Others who have served life sentences include Ted Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber; Terry Nichols, an accomplice of the bombing of Oklahoma City; And Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Loera, the worker ankle of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Hoover has challenged his federal sentence for years under the first stage, a law that Trump signed during his first mandate. Leinenweber managed some of these procedures before his death, and he asked if the state prison system could manage Hoover?

The officials of the state prison responded by qualifying Hoover as a single security challenge while speculating on the possible side of his prison sentence.

By abundance of prudence and in order to ensure the personal security of Mr. Hoovers, if it is given to the [Illinois Department of Corrections] He will be hosted outside the Illinois, they told the judge. In fact, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has already agreed to host Mr. Hoover for the rest of his state sentence if necessary.

It was in 2020. An IDOC spokesperson immediately responded to a Sun-Totes in Chicago investigation on Wednesday.

The inheritance of the hoovers is complicated. Although linked to violence and murder, some say that Hoover has also had a positive impact thanks to political organization, food and school training and generally bring a structure to the life of peoples.

He gave up the Disciples gangster in 2022.

Wallace Gator Bradley, a former Gangster disciples executor and longtime defender of the Liberation of Hoovers, said that he was praying for Pritzker to follow Trumps and commuts the murder of Hoovers.

I think it should have happened under Biden, said Bradley. They should have done it under Barack Obama. I congratulate Trump for doing it.

Bradley said he had spoken to Hoover for the last time in 2014, when Bradley was at Mississippi during a tour for his book, Murder to Excellence: Growth & Development for the Millennial Generation.

His wife had him on a speaker and he told people to stop violence, said Bradley.

Robert Angone said he was once a tactical chicago police sergeant on the south side and had known Hoover before being locked up for murder in the early 1970s.

We had several meetings with him. He was still respectful, said angone. But we all knew how dangerous it was. He had an army larger than any gang leader in the history of Chicago. He reigned with an iron pistol. He had drugs of drugs, politics and firearms by the hundreds.

Safer called Trumps Clémence to Hoover an injustice. He said Hoovers Gang was responsible for countless murders and that his criminal organization was wider and deeper than any state.

I believe in mercy, said safer. I believe in redemption. I believe in rehabilitation. I also believe that there are crimes which are so notorious, so odious, so omnipresent that they are not capable of mercy.

And there are some, fortunately. But Larry Hoovers' crimes correspond to this description.

