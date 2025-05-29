Politics
PPP is led by Jokowi, God wants it, returns to the DPR
Jakarta, kompas.com – President of the United Development Party Court (PPP)) Ade Irfan Pulungan Evaluate Joko Widodo (Jokowi) can deliver the party that goes up the Kaaba to the DPR in 2029.
According to him, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia was a figure which was worthy to direct the PPP for the following period.
“If someone offers it to become the general president of the PPP, it is extraordinary. And if I responds, in my opinion a gift for PPP,” said Irfan speaking with Kompas.comTuesday (05/27/2025).
Read also: After PSI, the name of Jokowi is defended to become president of the PPP
“God wants it, if the PPP is led by Mr. Jokowi, God wants it, the three and returns to Senayan. Hopefully it can become the top five so that he gets a leader in the DPR,” he continued.
For more information, PPP has failed to obtain a seat in the DPR since its participation in the general elections since 1977.
During the 2024 elections, the Kaaba party obtained 5,878,777 votes, or 3.87% of the votes. This figure does not reach the parliamentary threshold or parliamentary threshold (Pt) of 4%.
According to Irfan, Jokowi is the right figure to direct the PPP. His experience in the political and governmental fields would be very suitable for leading the Kaaba party.
In addition, Irfan has seen Jokowi as a figure that hitherto included the history and development of the PPP.
“Of course, the figures like that I think are quite capable if the PPP is led by people who already have a long political experience, yes, and a sufficiently long experience of his government to be able to lead a party,” said Irfan.
Irfan said PPP currently needs improvement and the right person to do so is Jokowi.
“I think that the figure of Pak Jokowi is suitable for directing the PPP so that there is an improvement, yes, there is a kind of update, yes, the transformation carried out by Mr. Jokowi,” said the former main expert of the presidential staff office (KSP).
Also read: Rayu Amran Sulaiman in Anies, PPP Rommy Value Party Exploitation
Previously, the president of the PPP Party Advisory Council, Romahurmuziy or Rommy, revealed a certain number of outside names which entered the general president of the PPP.
They are the former chief of staff of the army (KSAD) Dudung Abdurachman, the social minister Saifullah Yusuf, the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, and the former Minister of Trade Agus Saparmanto.
In fact, Rommy said he had persuaded Anies to become the PPP President. He also said he consulted Jokowi concerning the name of Amran Sulaiman.
Read also: The profile of Amran Sulaiman, the cousin of Isam Hajj who would have been president of the PPP
“I tried as much as possible so that the party returned to Senayan. Effort To go there Mahabrat, given that there has been no history since 1998, the party that was thrown from Senayan, was able to return, “said Rommy on Monday (26/26/2025).
“Consequently, it is necessary extraordinary power And extraordinary leader To direct PPP. Therefore, I try to persuade many characters that I appreciate capable, both because of the character, “he continued.
