President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended the inauguration ceremony of Lachin Int'L airport [PHOTOS]





On May 28, the inauguration ceremony of Lachin International Airport took place, Azernews Reports. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Trkiye Rece Tayyip Erdoan attended the opening ceremony. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Trkiye cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the airport. Symbolic keys to Lachin International Airport have been presented to heads of state. President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan examined the installations established at the airport. Lachin International Airport, located in a complex mountain land, is the third international airport built in the released territories. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, large -scale restoration and reconstruction work is underway in the liberated lands. Among these projects, the construction of airports has a particular strategic importance. So far, international airports of Fuzuli and Zangilan, which meet modern standards, have been built in these territories. With the commissioning of Lachin International Airport, the number of international airports in Azerbaijan has reached new. The construction of this large infrastructure installation began in August 2021 and was carried out in accordance with the highest technological and engineering standards. The airport foundation stone was laid in 2021 by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Since then, the president and the first lady have visited the site several times to inspect the progress of construction. A track measuring 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters wide capable of adapting to any type of plane has been built at the airport. The 5,000 square meter terminal has the capacity to serve at least 200 passengers per hour. For the convenience of passengers, the terminal includes a VIP show, recording and safety systems, luggage conveyors, retail points of sale and catering land. The fully automated air traffic control tower ensures that flights are managed in accordance with international regulations and safety standards. The infrastructure established here allows safe and effective driving of flights in accordance with the standards of OACI and IATA. The airport, located in the village of Gorchu, in the district of Lachin, at an altitude of 1,700 meters above sea level, covers an area of ​​more than 130 hectares. It is the highest altitude airport in Azerbaijan. Located 30 kilometers from the city of Lachin, 70 kilometers from Shusha and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar, the airport will play an important role in strengthening the transport links of the Garabagh and East Zangezur regions. In addition, the implementation of this large transport project will considerably contribute to the development of the tourist potential of the region. With its geographic location and accessibility, this airport should become a key transport center supporting the economic, social and logistical integration of the regions. Later, the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the president of Trkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoan saw the products produced in Dost Agropark the first private agricultural complex established by Turkish investors and Azerbaijani in the regions of Garabagh and Zangezur. The complex is based on intelligent agricultural technologies, renewable energies and sustainable agricultural mechanisms. Currently, the AgroPark employs 120 people. Once fully operational, it will offer job possibilities for 500 people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/nation/242442.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos