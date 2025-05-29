



Boris JohnsonS ex-music has urged Sir Keir Starmer to adopt a more radical approach for Brexit In order to correct the errors made in the EU's agreement concluded by her former husband. Marina Wheeler, human rights lawyer, announced that she was writing a new book urging the Prime Minister to go much further in her mission to reset Brexit and establish closer relations with Brussels. The new book, entitled A more perfect unionwill call on political leaders to admit that Europe is once again at the center of the future of Great Britain and maintains that Great Britain should again build a union with the block. It comes only a few days after Mr. Johnson launched a scathing attack on the Prime Ministers Brexit Deal, who, according to him, was desperately unilateral. Starmer promised in the elections that he would not return to Brexit. He broke this promise when he broke his tax promise, the former Prime Minister published on X. Sir Keir who made a Brexit reset a centerpiece of his administration declared the last weeks in the United KingdomUe Summit marks a new era of relations with the block, adding that it is a question of passing old outdated debates and waiting for it, not behind. Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler, who have four children together, separated in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski / PA) (PA Archive) The agreement – which was the first serious attempt to resolve the damage caused by Brexit after Boris JohnsonS FLAWED DEAL at the end of 2019 – was considered a major coup to the Prime Minister, Despite his failure to obtain concrete details agreed on the defense and mobility of young people. Ms. Wheelers' publisher, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, said that her book would compare her ex-Mari Brexit Deal to a divorce regulations. As an order of the court in a divorce, the Brexit agreement contains our naked legal obligations, they said. However, while dangerous forces come together and the Stoke Animosity global technologies, we have a wider duty. If Great Britain and Europe cannot work together, how lucky democracy and the rule of law have ?, The publisher he said. Ms. Wheeler added: Almost 10 years after Great Britain voted to leave the EU, the unstable state of the world is clear to us. Less obvious is the extraordinary opportunity than it presents to put well what is not going well and to build a Europe that we can together defend. “” The human rights lawyer was married to Mr. Johnson for 25 years, separating in 2018 after having four children. The synopsis of books can be read as follows: the work aims for a reset. Lawyer and mediator Marina Wheeler Offers something more radical: a roadmap towards a significant rapprochement. In a more perfect union, it approaches political anxieties and identity crises on both sides of the chain and argues that the transformation of this relationship is now critical if our fundamental political freedoms aim to survive another generation. Concise, medico-legal, devastating, it is an essential reading whatever the side where you were. The government has been contacted for comments.

