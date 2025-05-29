What commercial imbalance? China advances the manufacturing thrust

A worker works in a workshop in a textile product manufacturing company in the Qingzhou economic development zone in the city of Qingzhou, Shandong province, in China, May 10, 2025. Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty images

Forget the factory lines for socks, sneakers and t-shirts. President Donald Trump wants to strengthen the domestic domain Production of high -tech productsAnd not clothes or shoes, he told journalists on Sunday. However, China is resistant to its efforts to strengthen advanced manufacturing, which could put the two countries on a collision course. Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his production plans led by manufacturing during a visit to the northern province of Henan, ahead of a strategy for a long time criticized by the United States and the main business partners to deepen world commercial imbalances. XI told workers in a public bullet factory that autonomy in advanced manufacturing is “the right way” for China and “the dynamic thorn” of its economy, according to a official declaration. The manufacturing sector has contributed toOver 25% of China's GDP in 2023According to TheworldBank. Although China’s push to extend its manufacturing capacities is part of its objective of reaching autonomy, especially in the high -tech sectors, this could be contrary to the basic requests of the Trump administration in current commercial negotiations, warn experts. Trump wants China to take care of commercial imbalances and criticized Beijing for providing subsidies to Chinese companies, thus distorting competition. However, there is “little scope” for China to move and reduced its strategy led by manufacturing, which is closely linked to the dynamism of Beijing for self -sufficiency, said Allan von Mehren, Chinese economist in Danske Bank. “I am not too optimistic about a big business between the United States and China,” said Mehren, anticipating American rate rates on Chinese products to contain at around 40%. THE “Made in China 2025” Plan at ten years old, published in 2015, two years after Xi has come to power aimed at transforming China into a high-end high-plan manufacturer, electric vehicles and commercial aircraft in semiconductors and robots. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated in A 2022 report The fact that China’s financing expenses favored industries represented at least 1.73% of its GDP in 2019, much higher than the United States, which spent 0.39% of its GDP in industrial support in 2019. These include direct subsidies and tax advantages to its prized sectors, with almost all the large Chinese companies listed receiving a form of state subsidies, according to the economic consulting firm Rhodium Group. Despite support, China has missed several key objectives of its ten -year plan, including those of aerospace and high -end robots, and has favored unhealthy industrial competition which has aggravated global trade tensions, according to the European Chamber of Commerce in China.

Rebalance the unlikely trade

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, in an interview with CNBC earlier this month, seemed optimistic about the achievement of common ground with China: “We need more manufacturing, they need more consumption, so there is a chance to rebalance together, we will see if possible.”

But it is not clear if Bessent will do this a priority during the current commercial negotiations with Beijing as part of the 90 -day commercial truce. The American trade deficit with China is unlikely “narrowing considerably,” Jing Wang, Chinese economist in Nomura, said and the team said in a note. They expect Beijing to reduce its dependence on American imports and Forameric manufacturers to take years to move manufacturing on the ground and find appropriate alternatives. “As the United States is the most dynamic consumer market in the world, a sudden stream of cheaper Chinese goods in the rest of the world will inevitably arouse the world's unwinding,” added Wang.

Spilled anxiety

The continuous industrial push of China and accelerated exports arouse anxiety on non -American markets and invite new commercial barriers. While the spectrum of American prices was taking out at the start of the year, Chinese toy manufacturers in the city of Yiwu, a manufacturing center, rushed to rethink Santa Claus figurines with rounder faces and blue eyes in the hope of using European consumers.

The workers make hats of Red Santa Claus for export to a factory on April 28, 2025 near Yiwu, province of Zhejiang, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty images

But their search for new markets to compensate for the opportunities lost in the United States is anxiety. “At the end of this year, it is not only the American-Chinese tensions that we must watch, it will be more and more the tensions of the EU-China … and it will no longer be only electric vehicles [but] In a whole wide range of different products, added Marro. High financial officials of the G7 nations, led by the United States, convened last week to discuss stages to combat overcapacity and unfair commercial practices “with a clear objective of limiting the saturation of exports from China,” said Wang Dan, Chinese director of Eurasia Group. These movements could still be interpreted in Beijing as a “deliberate provocation” and prevent it from using other means to create headaches for foreign companies that envisage the Chinese market. “Delays in licenses, exclusion of local incentive plans or stricter surveillance can follow if tensions increase in other areas of the bilateral relationship,” Wang said in Eurasia. Chinese care on low -end manufacturing could also reduce manufacturing in developing countries, according to Leah Fahy, Chinese economist at Capital Economics. For example, the part of India world exports in furniture, toys and games has stagnated in recent years, while clothing exports have decreased. China has expanded its advance for these goods during the same period. India,, Vietnam And Indonesia imposed various protectionist measures to relieve national producers of intense prices competition, especially in the sectors faced with overcapacity and cheap imports. That said, some maintain that excess of Chinese capacity could offer a silver lining for savings tired by inflation by softening price pressure. “China will export deflation to the rest of the world,” said Marro, noting that for markets with limited manufacturing bases, such as Australia, cheap Chinese imports could lighten the cost of living crisis and help reduce inflationary pressure.

Weekly analysis and ideas for Asian's greatest economy in your reception box

Subscribe now

No easy fixes