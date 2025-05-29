Imran asks the masses to prepare for the demonstration nationwide – newspaper





Omar Ayub alleys that Nawaz was not initially willing to carry out nuclear tests.

Islamabad: A message shared via the official account of X (formerly Twitter) of the former prisoner imprisoned Imran Khan on Tuesday called on to public to prepare for a protest movement nationwide.

The position one day came after Imran Khans' sister Aleema Khan proposed a formula for access to Mr. Khans.

Although Mr. Khan does not have direct access to his social media account, Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf (PTI) has not revealed who manages his messages.

The last message, published in the name of Mr. Khans, urged the masses to prepare for a protest movement on a national scale, which will soon be launched. This also expressed his concerns concerning his treatment in Adiala prison, alleging that he was refused fundamental rights.

Under prison regulations, I am entitled to a 30 -minute meeting with my wife, Bushra Bibi, once a week, but even it has not been authorized for several days, said Khan said. Today's meeting was also planned but did not take place. Bushra Bibi was imprisoned for only 13 months to torment me, despite no crime is proven against her.

He added, they can do what they want, I will not bow before their tyranny or conclude any agreement.

The former Prime Minister revealed that he had published special instructions to Salman Akram Raja for having filed a request in court in court against the high court against the penitentiary authorities and simultaneously submit a request before the Supreme Court for the violation of fundamental human rights.

You should all be prepared that a protest movement on a national scale will soon be launched, he said.

Nawaz opposed nuclear tests

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Pakistan nuclear tests, Youm-i-Takbeer, head of the opposition to the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, alleged that the Minister of the time, Nawaz Sharif, was not initially willing to carry out nuclear tests, citing negotiations with the United States.

On May 28, 1998, was the day when Nawaz Sharifs' legs trembled, said Ayub. He had refused to carry out the tests and negotiated with the American administration to avoid becoming nuclear.

Omar Ayub also said that Nawaz Sharif had finally been forced to authorize nuclear tests due to the significant pressure of key figures within the government and the national management.

My late father, Gohar Ayub Khan, the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Majeed Nizami, Raja Zafarul Haq and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad strongly pleaded during the cabinet meeting for having tests. Their firm position has left the cabinet without choice to agree, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif told my father that Nawaz Sharif was initiating negotiations with the American president in exchange for not having carried out nuclear tests, he said. My father replied, declaring that Pakistan was fully prepared and was to continue.

He paid tribute to those who played a central role by making Pakistan a declared nuclear state, declaring: we remember and honor the Patriots who firmly stood in the national interest and the Pakistani strategic future.

India can attack again

Meanwhile, PTI information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that Imran Khan had completely warned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra would modify for another mishap.

During a press conference, he underlined the need for unity among political parties and called for an independent judicial system. It is regrettable that lawyers can predict court decisions even before the procedures start. It made Pakistan a global laughing stock, he said.

Akram said Pakistan had become the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. It is deeply regrettable that Dr. Aq Khan, the father of the Pakistan nuclear program, was forced to apologize to national television, he said.

On the current political and judicial crisis, Akram criticized the 26th constitutional amendment, calling it as a funeral audience of the Constitution.

Posted in Dawn, May 29, 2025

