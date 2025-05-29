



Congress head, Shashi Tharoor, attracted his party's anger on Wednesday for echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the history of counter-terrorist strikes against Pakistan and Operation Sindoor. Advertisement Tharoor is expected to be a great spokesperson for the BJP, even the Minister of Foreign Affairs before returning to India, suggested that the head of the Udit Raj congress, whose media chief AICC, Pawan Khera, quickly approved. At the heart of dismay, there are Tharors' remarks that the Indian army crossed the LOC and international border for the first time in 2016 and 2019 to avenge the terrorist attacks of Uri and Pulwama, respectively. These remarks align with the PMS line on the fight against terrorism, but contradict the congress publicly declared the position that surgical strikes also occurred under the UPA, but were not published. In Panama, where he heads a delegation for global awareness governments on Operation Sindoor, Tharoor criticized the intransigence of the Pakistans despite undeniable evidence of the terrorist attacks perpetrated by his proxies in India. He said the national approach to the issue had changed in the recent past. What has changed in recent years is that the terrorists have also realized that they will have a price to pay. When, for the first time, India violated the loc to make a surgical strike on a terrorist basis, the URI strike in September 2016, it was something that we had never done before. Even during the Kargil conflict, we had not crossed the loc. In Uri, as we did, then we came the attack on Pulwama in 2019. This time, we went through not only the loc but also the international border, Tharoor said. To the chagrin of his party, the quadruple deputy Thiruvananthapuram added that this time, India had gone beyond the loc and the IB, hitting the Punjabi heart of Pakistan by hitting the terrorist bases in nine places. Khera has published a video featuring Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's remarks on surgical strikes during UPA. Numerous surgical strikes were carried out under the UPA, said Khera on X, marking Tharoor, after Udit Raj asked how Tharoor could denigrate the gold history of his party by saying that before Prime Minister Modi, India has never crossed the loc and the IB. Raj said: “In 1965, the Indian army entered Pakistan on several points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India torn Pakistan in two parts, and during the UPA government, several surgical strikes were raised, but the drum beat was not made for political enclosure. In response, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla said for the congress, whoever put the national interest above the party and family interest was persona non grata. Udit Raj abuses Tharoor on Rahul's instructions because Tharoor destroys his lies on mediation, the BJP even said that the Secretary General of AICC, Jairam Ramesh, again demanded that the PM will break its silence on repeated American pretensions to make the ceasefire. Is it true that the American secretary for trade Howard Luttnick filed a statement before the New York-based international business court on May 23, 2025, swearing that President Trump used his pricing power to negotiate a tenuous ceasefire between India and Pakistan and cause fragile peace? Luttnick follows the traces of President Trump, who made this assertion eight times in 11 days in three different countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has echoed in the same way and also mentioned a neutral site for talks between India and Pakistan. Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo, said Ramesh.

