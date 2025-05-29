Andhra pradesh cm thank you PM Modi for approval.





Amaravati, May 28: the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and the deputy minister Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Moda after the Union's cabinet approved the four-lane corridor of Badvel-Lelore. Responding to a position by the Prime Minister on X, the chief minister said that approval is a major advance in state growth, stimulating regional connectivity and empowering young people. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioned the corridor. Earlier, the Prime Minister posted that the corridor will benefit the development course of Andhra Pradesh and will generate several opportunities for young people from the state. The deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also went to X to thank the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Union Nitin Gadkari, for sanctioned the Badvelnelore highway at 4 Lans. This key project will reduce the trip to the port of Krishnapatnam by 33.9 km, will increase industrial connectivity and strengthen transport infrastructure, throwing a solid base for Swarnaandhra 2047 and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Your leadership and your support lead the Jana Sena party. The Committee of the Cabinet on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the construction of the four-lane corridor of the badvel-nullore with a length of 108.134 km at the cost of RS 3653.10 crores on the NH 67 in the design-Build-Ooperat-Transfer mode (DBFOT). According to an official press release, the approved corridor will provide connectivity to the important nodes in the three industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh, that is to say Koparthy Node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial (VCIC), the Hyderabad-Bangaluru (Hbical) and the Krishnapatnam Chennaurnau industrial corridor) on the industrial corridor of Krishnapatam (CBIC). This will have a positive impact on the country's logistics performance index (LPI). Badvel NEllore Corridor Starts from Gopavaram Village on the Existing National Highway NH-67 In The Ysr Kadapa District and Terminates at The Krishnapatnam Port Junction On NH-16 (Chennai-Kolkata) in SPSR NEllore District of Andhra Pradesh, and Will Also Provide Strategic Connectivity to the Krishnapatnam Port, which has been identified as a priority node under Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). The proposed corridor will reduce the trip to the port of Krishanpatnam by 33.9 km from 142 km to 108.13 km from the existing Badvel-Landlore road. This will reduce the journey time of one hour and guarantee that a substantial gain is reached in terms of reduced fuel consumption, thus reducing the carbon footprint and the operating cost of the vehicle (VOC).

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/101814/andhra-pradesh-cm-thanks-pm-modi-for-approval-of-badvel-nellore-corridor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos