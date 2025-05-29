Who are Todd and Julie Chrisley? That knowing the forgiveness of Trump as a couple found guilty of fraud.





The TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned on Wednesday by President Trump. The couple has been incarcerated since 2022 after being found guilty of banking and tax fraud.

Todd Chrisley, 57, served a 12 -year sentence in the FPC male federal prison in Florida, Pensacola, the male federal prison with an April 2032 release date, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Julie Chrisley, 52,, on the other hand, served a 7 -year sentence in the FMC Lexington prison in Kentucky, with a release date in January 2028, according to the BOP.

Scott Taylor, spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, told CBS News in an email that Todd and Julie Chrisley were released on Wednesday.

Who are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

The married couple gained importance in the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best”, which made their debut on the USA Network cable channel in 2014. The program represented the rich couple – Todd Chrisley made their money in real estate – because they have dealt with questions such as children's education and their career.

The show was described as a “humorous voyeurist” by common sense media. The program ended after 10 seasons in March 2023, after the Chrisleys were sentenced to tax and banking fraud.

What was Chrisleys condemned?

The couple was charged in 2019 for a conspiracy to defraud community banks on more than $ 30 million in loans, a federal jury sentenced them in June 2022. The couple was also found guilty of conspiracy for IRS fraud, as well as additional tax crimes, said the American lawyer for the North District of Georgia at the time.

The jury found that the couple had submitted false bank statements and other financial files to obtain personal loans, which they then used to buy luxury cars, creator clothes, real estate and trips.

“After spending all the money, Todd Chrisley has filed for an bankruptcy and has moved more than $ 20 million in fraudulently obtained loans,” said the American prosecutor's office in 2022 after their conviction.

Meanwhile, the couple hid their income from their IRS reality TV show to avoid paying nearly $ 500,000 in suffering taxes. The Chrisleys also did not produce income tax declarations and paid taxes from 2013 to 2016.

“These convictions should send a clear message regardless of your fame or your notoriety, everyone will be held responsible for paying their just part of taxes,” said James E. Dorsey, special agent in charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, in a statement on Chrisley's convictions.

Why did Trump forgive the Chrisleys?

During a call on Tuesday with the couple's children, Trump said that the couple had received “a fairly severe treatment, depending on what I hear”. He added that he did not personally know the Chrisleys.

According to the statement of the law firm of Chrisley, the couple had asked for a presidential forgiveness earlier this year by alleging “poor conduct by the government, including an illegal raid, an appeal to prunted evidence and a trial which included false testimonies of a witness to the key government”.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, was a speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention, the law firm noting that she “publicly thanked President Trump for having opposed political prosecution and fought for families like hers”.

Their lawyer, Alex Little, said in the statement that the Chrisleys were targets because of their political opinions.

“This grace corrects a deep injustice and restores two parents devoted to their family and their community,” said Little. “President Trump recognized what we argued from the start: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values ​​and their high profile. Their prosecution was marred by multiple constitutional violations and political prejudices.”

More CBS News

Loves picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate editor of CBS Moneywatch, where she covers commercial and personal finances. Previously, she worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media, including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/why-did-trump-pardon-todd-julie-chrisley-fraud-tax-conviction-cbs-news-explains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos