The Sino -Indonesian link is strengthened – Chinadaily.com.cn

The passengers pose with a high-speed train model at Halim station on the high-speed railway from Jakarta-Bandung in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 28. As of April 27, the railway transported 9 million passengers and operated 26,168 Bullets train ENA Auturation on October 17.



When President Xi Jinping entered the lawn of the Parliament of Jakarta on October 3, 2013, Marzuki Alie, then president of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, welcomed him in Mandarin, saying “Huanying”, or Bienvenue.

XI, during his first visit to Southeast Asia as a senior Chinese leader, was invited to address the members of the Indonesia House of Representatives, the Popular Consultative Assembly and the Regional Council of Representatives during a joint session that Marzuki had personally organized.

“President Xi Jinping was the first foreign president to address the Indonesian parliament,” Marzuki told China Daily.

Marzuki said that President Xi's speech in Parliament was notable because there is no tradition of foreign leaders addressing the Indonesian Parliament. The discourse itself was very important not only for Indonesian-Chinese relations, but also to promote international cooperation, and Xi thoughts were to be heard by Indonesian legislators, he added.

Tantowi Yahya, then Vice-President of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives in charge of International Political Affairs, Defense and Information, said that XI “was very friendly” and gave everyone to the way on the scene.

The packaged plenary room of the Indonesian building broke out in applause when Xi said “APA Khabar”, the Indonesian sentence for “how is your day”, and started to say his speech, said Yahya.

Sitting in the front row, Yahya found himself impressed by Xi's friendly smile, the calm way and a voice that warmed the atmosphere of the parliament room.

He also recalled that Xi had spoken of a popular Indonesian song Hening or a silence composed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono of the time after witnessing the beauty of the Lijiang river in southern China. The public was very affected, Yahya added.

It was during the speech of Parliament on October 3, 2013 that XI proposed the second element of the Belt and Road initiative in two parts, which he initially raised in Kazakhstan on September 7 the same year during the proposal of the first part, the economic belt of the silk.

“Southeast Asia has since been an important hub along the old maritime silk road,” XI told the parliamentary rally.

“China will strengthen maritime cooperation with the countries of the Anase to make good use of the Chinese-Asean maritime cooperation fund set up by the Chinese government and vigorously develop a maritime partnership in a joint effort to build the maritime route of maritime silk of the 21st century,” he added, referring to the association of South-East Asia.

Marzuki said: “President XI underlined the Belt and Road initiative as part of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefits.” BRI facilitates the development of participating countries, which also contributes to the good of the world economy, he said.

Novi Basuki, a researcher in sociology holding a master's degree and a doctorate from the Huaqiao University and the University of Xiamen in China, said that the choice of Xi of Indonesia as a foreign country in which the 21st century sea route was appreciated by Indonesia.

“In 2005, the two countries improved the status of their bilateral relations with strategic partners,” said Basuki. “And we are grateful that in 2013, the strategic partnership was still raised to a complete strategic partnership.”

In his 30 -minute speech, XI mentioned a wide range of questions and expressed his commitment to strengthen China's economic cooperation with Indonesia and increase the exchanges of young people, Yahya said.

In addition, Yahya said Xi expressed the idea that “creating understanding between young people from the two countries is a focal point in order to create a better future between the two countries. And we have done so”.

Last year, more than 15,000 young Indonesians studied in universities in China, Zhou Kan, the affairs of the Chinese Embassy of Jakarta, was cited by the Indonesian media.

The majority of the commitments made by China and Indonesia during Xi visit in 2013 were filled, said Yahya.

Habib Abiyan Dzakwan, researcher in the Department of International Relations of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, said that he appreciates all the efforts that China has made over the years and the resources it has used to allow the exchanges of young people between the two countries.

He also praised Chinese companies for contacted Indonesian universities to strengthen the ability of young people and seek the best Indonesian talents. “I think the young generations in the two countries want to understand each other better.”

Intan Aghiani, a member of the administrative staff of Sekolah Terpadu Pahoa, a Tangerang school in western Java which offers early childhood, primary and junior and superior secondary studies, said Indonesia needed to learn from the education system and Chinese practices.

Marzuki, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, said that when people understanding, economic cooperation between Indonesia and China becomes even stronger, and synergy between the BRI and the Fulcrum global initiative of Indonesia has led to tangible cooperation in various sectors.

For example, Chinese companies are involved in the development of Indonesia's economic corridors in the north of Sumatra, northern Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and Bali. The first high-speed train from Southeast Asia between Jakarta and Bandung was built using Chinese standards and technology.

“China offers opportunities,” said Marzuki, adding that he is aligned with the BRI vision, which “says that it is no longer acceptable for a few countries to dominate global economic development, control economic regulations and benefit exclusively from the majority of advantages”.

Increased investment

During a business lunch on October 3, 2013, which attracted 1,000 participants, President XI, then Indonesian President Yudhoyono, witnessed 23 agreements for joint venture projects, the majority involving manufacturing. Now, the Chinese continent is the largest trading partner in Indonesia and its second greatest source of investment (excluding Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Taiwan) after Singapore.

Chinese investments in Indonesia increased since Xi delivered his parliamentary speech in 2013, said Habib, the researcher, noting things that China has done over the years to support the development of Indonesia in the economic sector and other areas, including China being the first country to help Indonesia acquire vaccines against 19 Covid-19 during the pandemic.

The Chinese president later went to Indonesia twice more.

On April 24, 2015, XI, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other Asian and African leaders participated in a highly symbolic walk in Bandung to commemorate the Bandung historical conference in 1955. The “historic walk” of the Savoy Homann hotel in Gedung Merdeka, or the independence building, was part of the commemorative events marking the 60th anniversary of the 60th anniversary Historical bicontinental of representatives of countries in the world worldwide.

XI returned to Indonesia in November 2022 to attend the 17th Summit of the group of 20 in Bali.

Faced with challenges, it is “imperative that all countries adopt the vision of a community with a common future for humanity, and defend peace, development and win-win cooperation,” Xi at the rally on November 16, 2022.

While the dynamics of BRI cooperation continues to evolve, President Xi guided Chinese investments towards small projects but significant with higher standards and better yields. This change is obvious in discussions surrounding green energy and the accent on the telecommunications and cloud computing industries, said Marzuki.

The bilateral partnership can be developed by promoting the tourist destinations of Indonesia on the great Chinese market and by facilitating the exchange of artistic and cultural programs that strengthen community relations between the two countries, he said.

China has been one of the main sources of tourist arrivals in Indonesia. I Putu Winastra, president of the Bali section of the association of Indonesia Tour and Travel Agencies, hopes for a new increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Bali and other islands in the largest archipelago country in the world. He called for more direct flights between Indonesia and China.

BRI cooperation under XI and Indonesian President Prabowo suffered should continue to grow, emphasizing infrastructure strengthening, as well as green energy and the development of technology and the digital economy.

China emerging as a world leader in digital technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and electronic commerce, it can significantly help to accelerate the digital transformation of Indonesia, said Marzuki. This cooperation could include the development of intelligent cities, digital payment systems and an economic ecosystem based on technology that supports micro, small and medium -sized businesses.

“Cooperation with China is our future,” said Yahya.

Leonardus Jegho is an independent journalist for China Daily