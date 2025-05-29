Trump News at a glance: Musk confirms the release of the White House after a separation with Trump on the tax bill | Trump administration





In the latest sign that the honeymoon is completed between Donald Trump and his technological billionaire acolyte, Elon Musk, the president confirmed that he was going to go ahead with his tax bill, despite public criticism from Musks.

Musk sneered the bill in a series of publications and interviews on social networks, one with CBS, in which he declared that he was disappointed to see the bill progress, affirming that this would increase the budget deficit and undermine the work that the Doge team does, referring to the department he supervised to reduce the jobs, expenses and resources of federal agencies.

The disagreement between Trump and the richest man in the world comes as Musk confirmed it on the X social media platform that his stay in the White House officially took an end.

Musk has publicly diverged from the president several times on several occasions and had clearly reported his intention to spend less time in Washington and more in his businesses, Tesla, Spacex and Xai. It is a drastic turnaround for Musk, which has plowed $ 200 million in the Trumps campaign and devoted most of last year to the promotion of the Trump and far -right ideology online.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

Musk takes turned to Big Beautiful Bill

In another Jibe to Trumps Bill officially known like Big Beautiful Bill Act Musk told CBS: I think that a bill can be great, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it may be both. My personal opinion.

The bill is prevailing on the marked of the legislation and would allow it to follow campaign promises, including tax reductions for individuals and companies, and the end of clean energy incentives promulgated by Joe Biden. It also finances the construction of a wall along the border with Mexico, as well as staff and facilities for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Read the full story

The American Federal Court prevents Trump from imposing radical prices

On Wednesday, a federal commercial court prevented Trump from imposing radical prices on imports under an emergency law. The decision of a panel of three judges at the New York -based international trade -based court was after several proceedings claiming that Trump has exceeded his authority, left the American trade policy dependent on his whims and triggered economic chaos.

Read the full story

Trump deplores the size of an airplane far too big gifted by Qatar

Trumps Large and Beautiful Magnificent Airplane from the Qatar government has arrived but the American president has a problem with that: it's too big. The Qatari gave the President a Boeing 747-8, a jumbo stretching model which is more than 18 feet longer than the much older 747-200B which flies as an current force.

Read the full story

RFK JR threatens the ban on scientists who publish in the best journals

Robert F Kennedy Jr threatened to prohibit government scientists from publishing in the main medical journals of the worlds, which he qualified as corruption and create alternative publications managed by the State.

I was probably going to stop publishing in Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine, Jama and these other journals because they are all corrupt, said the United States of Health on the Ultimate Human Podcast. He accused publications of being controlled by pharmaceutical companies.

Read the full story

They swear to aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the United States would aggressively revoke the visas of Chinese students, one of the largest sources of income for American universities, in the last attack on the country's higher education establishments.

Read the full story

Children's family in the United States Medical Care Fights Depulting to Mexico

The family of a four-year-old girl who receives vital treatment in the United States is fighting against expulsion because her medical team warns that she will probably die in a few days if she is forced to return to Mexico.

Read the full story

US distances from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The Trump administration is distanced from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation while the questions swirl on its leadership, its funding, its links with Israeli officials and links with private American security companies.

Reports and a video disclosed from its operations to provide food aid to Gaza have represented chaos scenes, crowds taking a distribution site and Israeli military officials confirming that they had drawn warning plans to restore order. Gaza health officials said that at least one civilian was killed and 48 injured in the incident.

Read the full analysis

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 27, 2025.

