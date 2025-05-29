Pti is looking to snub out of talks with Govt





Islamabad:

Pakistan Central Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Sheikh Waqas Akram, rejected on Wednesday negotiation reports with the government, saying that the dialogue “does not work like that”.

Addressing a press conference, the central party secretary of the party said that the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, denied having initiated talks.

“You cannot drive hatred daggers in someone's chest and you are still waiting for good will,” he added.

He also specified that the negotiation committee had been constituted by Imran itself and that its participation was in its direction. “No one can claim that we did not sit with them, we only did it on the founder's instructions.”

Criticizing the “rigged” political landscape shaped by February 9 polls, Akram said that the “government of Form 47” was to stop its “cruelty and repression campaign” against political opponents.

Taking a judicial power in the midst of PTI's legal problems, he alleged that verdicts could now be predicted on the basis of the composition of the bench.

“Our lawyers already inform us what the judgment will be, the system is naked,” he said.

Structuring to resist until the end, he said that the PTI would fight “until the last ball”. “The world looks. We will not go. We will not concede the defeat.”

Waqas also demanded the repeal of the 26th constitutional amendment, calling it prejudice to the country. “It caused irreparable damage, everything is dismantled.”

Commenting on the case of al-Qadir's confidence, he reiterated that no financial advantage had accumulated to the founder of PTI or to his spouse, Bushra Bibi. “The whole world knows that it is not corrupt. Pakistan has been transformed into a joke.”

“He is not even authorized to speak to his children or to meet his sisters. Books are not authorized. This government is haunted by his presence,” said the head of the PTI, calling it “paranoia regime”.

He alleged that the Punjab police prevented political leaders from meeting Imran and that surveillance cameras had been installed, “noting each movement”.

“We demand the rule of law and constitutional supremacy. This path of tyranny must end.”

He also rubbed all the speculation of a stolen door arrangement. “The founder of the PTI does not want an agreement. He said ten months ago that he prefers to spend his life in prison only to conclude a compromise.”

“He did not bow and will not bow. Even Rana Sanaullah admitted it publicly.”

Citing an example, he said that a young man named Raza Ali, imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat prison for two years, had recently been bonded by the Supreme Court. “His sick grandmother said on the court on several occasions that her grandson was innocent.”

“The person he was accused of injuring was not even on the injured list,” he said. “This child spent two years behind bars without reason.”

He said that the party's legal team would soon present detailed information on all these unjustly imprisoned persons. “The Supreme Court must ensure that its judgments are implemented.”

