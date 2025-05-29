Elon Musk leaves the Trump administration





Washington (AP) Elon Musk leaves his government role as President Donald Trump's main adviser after directing efforts to reduce and revise the federal bureaucracy.

His departure, announced Wednesday evening, marks the end of a turbulent chapter which included thousands of layoffs, the evisceration of government agencies and litigation trains. Despite the upheavals, the billionaire entrepreneur had trouble in the unknown environment of Washington, and he did much less than he hoped.

He has considerably reduced his target for reducing expenses of $ 2 billions to 1 billion to $ 150 billion and has expressed more and more frustration as to resistance to his objectives. Sometimes, he encountered other high -level members of the Trumps administration, who rubbed the efforts of newcomers to reshape their departments, and he faced a fierce political flame for his efforts.

The role of Musks working for Trump was always intended to be temporary, and he had recently pointed out that he would criticize his attention to the management of his businesses, such as the electric manufacturer Tesla and the company of SpaceX.

But administration officials were often vague at the moment when Musk retired from his position leading the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, known as Doge, and he suddenly revealed that he was leaving in an article on X, his social media website.

While my time scheduled as an employed government will end, I would like to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for the advisability of reducing unnecessary spending, he wrote. The @doge mission will only strengthen over time because it becomes a way of life throughout the government.

President Donald Trump and Chamber Mike Johnson, R-La., Speak for journalists after leaving a meeting of the Republican Chamber on Tuesday, May 2025, at the American Capitol in Washington. (AP photo / Julia Demaoree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump and Chamber Mike Johnson, R-La., Speak for journalists after leaving a meeting of the Republican Chamber on Tuesday, May 2025, at the American Capitol in Washington. (AP photo / Julia Demaoree Nikhinson)

Learn more

An official of the White House, who asked anonymity to talk about the change, confirmed the departure of the Musks.

Musk announced his decision one day after CBS published part of an interview in which he criticized the Historical Play of the Trumps Legislative Agenda by saying that he was disappointed by what the president calls his major bill.

The legislation includes a mixture of tax reductions and strengthening immigration application. Musk described it as a massive spending bill that increases the federal deficit and undermines the work of his government ministry, known as Doge.

I think that a bill can be great or that it could be beautiful, said Musk. But I don't know if it could be both.

Trump, speaking in the oval office on Wednesday, defended his program by speaking of the delicate policy involved in the negotiation of the legislation.

I am not happy with some aspects of this one, but I am delighted by other aspects, he said.

Trump also suggested that more changes could be made.

Would see what's going on, he said. It is a path to go.

AP Audio: Elon Musk criticizes big, beautiful Bill, a fracture in a key relationship

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports that Elon Musk criticizing the president wins over the legislative center.

The Republicans recently pushed the measure across the room and debate it in the Senate.

Muscle concerns are shared by certain republican legislators. I sympathize with Elon discouraged, said the senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Milwaukee Press Club event, Johnson added that it was quite confident that there was enough opposition to slow down this process until the president, our leadership, is seriously reducing expenses. He said there was no pressure that Trump could make him change to change his position.

President Mike Johnson asked senators to make the least changes to the legislation as possible, saying that the Républicains de la Chambre had reached a very delicate balance which could be upset with major changes. The closely divided chamber will have to vote again on the final adoption once the Senate has changed the bill.

On Wednesday, Johnson thanked Musk for his work and promised to continue more discounts of spending in the future, saying that the room was impatient and ready to act on the conclusions of Doges.

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads Doge to the media while walking on the southern lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025. (AP photo / Jose Luis Magana, file)

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads Doge to the media while walking on the southern lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025. (AP photo / Jose Luis Magana, file)

Learn more

The White House sends proposed cancellations, a mechanism used to cancel the expenses previously authorized, in Capitol Hill to consolidate some of the Doges Cups. A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said that the package would include $ 1.1 billion from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, which finances NPR and PBS, and $ 8.3 billion in foreign aid.

Musk seemed occasionally reprimanded by his work experience in government.

The situation of the federal bureaucracy is much worse than what I thought, he told Washington Post. I thought there were problems, but it is certainly a difficult battle trying to improve things at DC, to say the least.

He also recently declared that hell reduced its political expenses, because I think I did enough.

Musk had already been under tension by the opportunity to reshape Washington. After putting at least $ 250 million behind Trumps' candidacy, he wore campaign hats in the White House, organized his own campaign rallies and spoke of excessive expenses as an existential crisis. He often tended to be efficient in his Trump praise.

The more I am knowing President Trump, the more I like the guy, said Musk in February. Frankly, I love it.

Trump reimbursed the favor, describing Musk as a very big American. When Tesla faced a drop in sales, he transformed the alley of the White House into a makeshift exhibition hall to illustrate her support.

We do not know what, if necessary, the impact that the comments of musks on the bill would have on the legislative debate, in particular given its departure from the administration. During the transition period, when his influence was on the rise, he helped make an opposition to a measure of expenses while the country was standing on the edge of a closure of the federal government.

His latest criticisms could embrace the Republicans who want more significant spending reductions. Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee republished an interview with Fox News on musks while adding his own vision of the measure, saying that it was still time to repair it.

The version of the Senate will be more aggressive, said Lee. He can, he must, and he will be. Or it won't pass.

Only two republican representatives Warren Davidson of Ohio and Thomas Massie de Kentucky voted against the bill when the Chamber took the measure last week.

Davidson took note of musk comments on social networks.

Hopefully the Senate will succeed with the major bill on the great bill where the Chamber has missed the moment, he wrote. Do not make that someone else will one day cut the deficits, know that this congress was done.

The Congressional Budget Office, in a preliminary estimate, said that the tax provisions would increase federal deficits by 3.8 billions of dollars during the decade, while the modifications made to Medicaid, to food coupons and other services would reduce the expenses of just over 1 billion of dollars in the same period.

The Republican leaders of the Chamber claim that increased economic growth would allow the bill to be without deficit or reduction of the deficit, but the external guard dogs are skeptical. The responsible federal budget committee considers that the bill would add 3 billions of dollars to debt, including interest, during the next decade.

___ The writers of the Associated Press Scott Bauer in Milwaukee, and Kevin Freking, Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/elon-musk-donald-trump-big-beautiful-bill-aa2bc70b0ebdb219b5dd3e9f8fae03af The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos