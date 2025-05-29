Chinese FM Meeting guests from Pacific-Xinhua island countries

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, meets the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, attending the third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China-Pacific in Xiamen, in the south-east of the province of Fujian, on May 28, 2025. Province of Fujian, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua / Ding Lin), the province of Fujian, May 28, 2025. (Xinhua / Ding Lin), China), May 28, 2025. (Xinhua / Ding Lin), China), May 28, 2025.

Xiamen, May 28 (Xinhua) – The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Wednesday held individual meetings with foreign guests participating in the third meeting of the Chinese -Pacific Foreign Ministers in Xiamen, in the province of Fujian of eastern China.

During his meeting with the president and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau, Wang passed the greetings and the best wishes of the Chinese president of the Chinese president.

Wang noted that the bilateral links between China and Kiribati have developed quickly and have obtained fruitful results in various fields since the resumption of diplomatic relations over five years ago. He declared that China appreciates the firm membership of Kiribati to the principle of China and is willing to work with Kiribati to continue to advance bilateral links.

Maamau said Kiribati firmly adheres to a Chinese policy and is eager to strengthen cooperation with China in fields such as people with population and cultural exchanges, medical care and health, infrastructure, exchange of sisters, marine economy and climate change.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niue, Dalton Tagelagi, Wang said that relations between China and Niue became a model of equality and common development for countries of all sizes. He called on the two countries to improve cooperation in fields such as infrastructure, green development and climate change.

Tagelagi said that Niue appreciates his relations with China and the close friendship between their two peoples, and supports the three main global initiatives proposed by China, as well as the high quality joint construction of the belt and the road.

NiUe is ready to continue to promote the development of the South Pacific region in the spirit of mutual respect, said Tagelagi.

During the meeting with the Crown Prince of Tonga and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tupouto'a Ulukalala, Wang transmitted the cordial greetings of XI to Tongan Tupou VI.

Wang has said that China firmly supports Tonga in safeguarding its interests in sovereignty, security and development, appreciates the adhesion of Tonga to the principle of China and is willing to work with Tonga to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala said that Tonga have always firmly joined the unique policy and are willing to improve its exchange of ideas with China and promote practical cooperation in areas such as health care and education. Tonga appreciate the concrete measures that China has taken to help the island countries of the Pacific to treat climate change, he added.

During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Salomon Islands and Foreign Trade Peter Shanel Agovaka, Wang said that China was willing to associate with the Solomon Islands to maintain multilateralism, protect the fundamental standards of international relations and confirm international equity and justice.

China supports the islands of Solomon in its accommodation of the 54th Pacific Islands Forum, the managers of the forum this year, said Wang, expressing the hope that the two countries will seize the opportunities that the meeting presents and will work together to promote development.

Agovaka said the Solomon islands are firmly opposed to “Taiwan's independence” and supports the Chinese government's efforts to reach national reunification.

The Solomon Islands are looking forward to strengthening its practical cooperation with China in areas such as education, police, medical care and health and cultural protection, said Agovaka.

During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Cook Tinnika Elikana islands, Wang said that China has always attached great importance to its relations with the Cook Islands and supports the Cook Islands to protect its national sovereignty and by choosing a development path adapted to its national conditions independently.

China is willing to work with the Cook Islands to maintain the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and to build a global, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global governance system, Wang said.

Elikana said the Cook Islands will firmly adhere to the principle of China, adding that the meeting of foreign ministers between China and the island countries of the Pacific has created an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two parties and strengthen the unity of island countries, and that the Cook Islands are in firm support.

