Elon Musk announces the departure of the American president Trumps Administration | Elon Musk News





Musk announced the news on X, where he said that his controversial government has a victory reduction measures.

Technological billionaire Elon Musk announced that he was leaving the administration of US President Donald Trump, where he has led a project for several months to reduce the costs of the federal government.

While my time scheduled as an employee of the special government will end, I would like to thank the president @realdonaldtrump for the advisability of reducing unnecessary spending, he wrote on the Xer social media platform on Wednesday evening.

The @doge mission will only strengthen over time because it becomes a lifestyle throughout the government, Musk said, referring to the government's ministry of efficiency, in which it was a leading figure.

An unnamed official of the White House confirmed the news with Reuters and the Associated Press.

Musk joined the Trump administration in January with the promise to reduce at least 1 dollars of the US federal budget, although the Doge website shows that it has only reached $ 175 billion in savings, or $ 1,088.96 per American taxpayer.

The departure of musks coincides with the 130 -day limit for employees of the special government, and the White House said that Doge's efforts to reduce federal spending and restructure the government would continue, according to Reuters.

However, the relationship between the billionaire and the American president seems to have cooled since last year, when Musk paid nearly $ 300 million in Trump's presidential race.

Elon Musk, on the left, speaks like his son, X A-12, and American President Donald Trump listen in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 11, 2025 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

During the weekend, Musk publicly expressed his concerns concerning the flagship project of Trumps, a beautiful bill, a legislation of 1000 pages which extends the tax reductions of the 2017 presidents while adding work requirements for food aid and Medicaid.

I was disappointed to see the massive expenditure bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, and not only the decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does, Musk said on the new CBS program on Sunday morning.

The bill also allocates spending to some of the Trumps signature projects, such as building a wall between the United States and Mexico and fundraising for immigration and customs application.

The big and beautiful bill was adopted in the House of Representatives last week and will then be discussed by the Senate.

If it is adopted in its current format, the bill will cancel Doge's work because it should increase the American deficit by 3.9 billions of dollars by 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

I think that an invoice can be tall, or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion, Musk told CBS.

Asked about the concerns of MUSCs, Trump told journalists that work on the bill was still underway.

We will negotiate this bill, and I am not satisfied with certain aspects, but I am delighted by other aspects, said Trump.

This is the way they go.

Trump avoided criticizing Musk directly, but the American media reported clashes between the billionaire and the members of the Trump's office, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The American media Politico reported that the release of Musks was already under discussion in April, citing anonymous American officials, after facing senior White House officials and staff.

Some of the muscle cuts have also disabled American voters, including in crucial swing states. Earlier this year, the billionaire did not win a conservative candidate in a race at the Supreme Wisconsin Court despite his $ 20 million expenses.

An April opinion survey of the Washington Post and ABC News also showed a score of musk approval at only 35% for its work with the Trump administration.

After an increase in the public exam, Musk declared earlier this month that he reduced his political expenses and refocus his attention to companies like Tesla, who has just undergone her worst quarter since 2022.

Back to spend 24/7 at work and sleep in conference / server / factory rooms. I must be super focused on X / XAI and Tesla (plus the launch of Starship next week), because we have the deployment of critical technologies, Musk published on its X platform this weekend.

