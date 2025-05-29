For Azerbaijan, the road to normalization crosses Israel

Over the past 20 years, the relationship between Turkey and Israel has experienced many ups and downs. However, the current low point in diplomatic links and increased tensions between the Turks and the Israelis can be unprecedented since the last days of the reign of the Ottoman Empire on the country of Israel.

Shortly after Israel resumed cooperation with Erdogan Turkey, on October 7, 2023, occurred and everything changed. Suddenly Ankara seemed to forget the help of Israel in Türkiye during the earthquake, as well as the joint gas pipeline projects. Despite the brutal assault of Hamas which saw Israeli civilians massacred in cold blood, Erdogan chose to line up on the side of Hamas and the residents of Gaza.

In diplomatic crises between Israel and Turkey, blame was generally shared by both sides. This time, however, Israel did nothing to provoke Turkey, but only waged a defensive war to protect his children from a bloodthirsty enemy. This moment marked a turning point in Israeli-Turkish relations.

Erdogan interrupted Israel imports and, in response, the Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich suspended imports from Turkey. For more than a year and three months, the confrontation between the two countries played by public statements and an “economic war” in progress.

But everything changed last December with the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. In his place, Rose Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the former leader of the group aligned by Al-Qaeda Jabhat Al-Nura, then renamed Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham-a group systematically supported by Turkey over the years.

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa seen with the context of Syrian and Israeli flags (illustrative) (credit: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi, Shutterstock)

With the rise of Sharaa, Syria has indeed become a Turkish proxy. Suddenly, Israel and Turkey have shared a de facto border, transforming a diplomatic rift into one with dangerous potential of military confrontation.

The Israel-Azerbaijan alliance

Azerbaijan is taken in the middle of this geopolitical tension. Turkey is the ally closest to Azerbaijan, their link often described as “a nation, two states”. Turkey supports Azerbaijan in many sectors and acts as a protective “big sister”.

At the same time, Israel is considered a strongest friend of Azerbaijan, in particular given their common concerns concerning provocations and threats of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Although the Israel-Azerbaijan alliance began as a response to the Persian threat, it has since extended to collaboration in defense, science, telecommunications, agriculture and other areas.

Wanting to prevent conflicts between his two closest allies, President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev took the initiative and invited Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a trilateral summit in the hope of resolving the Rift. Unfortunately, reality often thwarts diplomacy, and Erdogan refused to allow the Netanyahu plane to fly over Turkish airspace en route to Baku.

This has not only sabotaged Aliyev's mediation effort, but also forced the postponement of Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan in what was largely considered a humiliating snob. It was not the first time that the Erdogan prevented Israeli leaders from flying over Turkey. He had previously denied Israeli president Israaac Herzog permission to fly over Turkey on the way to a conference on the United Nations climate in Baku.

Azerbaijan strategic objectives

Beyond the noble objective of the regional peace of Azerbaijan through its close ties with Turkey and Israel, the country has another strategic objective: to join the Abraham agreements. While the agreements were originally designed to normalize the relations between the Israel and Arab States with which he lacked formal diplomatic ties, Baku saw something that others lacked: the United States was also part of the Abraham agreements. Azerbaijan hopes that joining the agreements will not only strengthen its links with Israel and the Gulf States, but will also increase its status in Washington.

In the 1990s, during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War, the United States imposed an arms embargo both on Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, Armenia benefited from preferential treatment thanks to a strong Armenian hall in Washington. The position of Azerbaijan in the United States deteriorated in November 2023 when the US Congress adopted the “Armenia Protection Act in 2023” under the Biden Administration, which prohibited sales of American weapons in Azerbaijan and blocked all the legal avenues to do so.

Now, with Donald Trump in the White House, Azerbaijan hopes for a change in American policy. From Bakou's point of view, the road to Washington crosses Jerusalem – a practical route, taking into account the warm and narrow links between Azerbaijan and Israel.

As part of this deepening relationship, Azerbaijan requested stronger integration with Israel, in particular in the energy sector. In January, the oil and gas company in the Azerbaijan State acquired a 10% stake in the Tamar gas field of Israel. In March, Socar signed a gas exploration agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Energy, receiving a license to seek gas in economic waters in northern Israel.

For many years, Azerbaijan has been a firm friend for Israel and that has not changed even after October 7, despite its geographic and cultural proximity to Iran. It deserves recognition of the United States as a key strategic partner. Azerbaijan ensures the mediation of conflicts, collaborates closely with Israel, and just as it remains faithful to Jerusalem, it is also ready to be a faithful partner of Washington.

The writer is a scholar and a commentator of the Middle East in the region.