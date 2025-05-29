Donald Trump forgives rapper Nba Youngboy





On Wednesday, President Donald Trump forgave rapper Kentrell Deean Gaulden, known as NBA Youngboy, the White House confirmed in Newsweek by e-mail.

In addition to glory in the mid -2010s, the native of Louisiana has been arrested several times since 2014, with accusations ranging from theft and attempted murder to drugs of drugs and firearms.

NBA Youngboy remarks after Trump's forgiveness

In a press release published on social networks, the rapper said: “I would like to thank President Trump for giving me forgiveness and giving me the opportunity to continue building – as a man, as a father and as an artist.” This moment means a lot. This opens the door to a future for which I worked hard and I am fully ready to enter this area. “”

He also thanked Trump's “Czar Pardon”, Alice Johnson.

Youngboy continued: “A big thank you to the Czar Pardon, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for having struggled for the second chance for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, to be in my corner and all your hard work to make it possible. And thank you to all those who believed in me.”

Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA Youngboy, arrives for a hearing before the 1st district court, on May 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA Youngboy, arrives for a hearing before the 1st district court, on May 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. Associated Press What you need to know

From Baton Rouge, in Louisiana, Youngboy is an eminent American rapper known for his emotionally raw music and his implacable production. By raising glory with mixtapes like 38 baby and ai Youngboy, he quickly acquired a faithful audience for his denominational style and his grainy portrait of street life.

Despite a traditional limited media presence, its projects are frequently at the top of the graphics, and it offers billions of views on YouTube. It has 16.3 million Spotify monthly listeners with more than 15 billion flows in total on the 681 songs in which it appears.

In 2024, when he was under house arrest in UTAH, the rapper was arrested for allegedly directed a prescription drug fraud ring of his dollars house.

He faced 63 accusations, including identity fraud and counterfeit. A vast advocacy agreement led to a sentence of 23 months in prison, a fine of $ 25,000 and five years of supervised probation following its release.

With a credit for the purged time, he was released in April and transferred to a transitional house in Phoenix, Arizona, to finish the rest of his sentence under surveillance. He served 11 months of his 23 -month sentence.

His story of arrests of a decade did not seem to slow down his productivity while Youngboy published many albums and mixtapes when he was imprisoned or under legal restrictions.

The White House did not explain why Trump pardoned the rapper. The forgiveness forgives the federal crimes of Youngboy, although it does not have any condemnation of the file or does not imply innocence.

The move from Trump to Pardon Youngboy intervenes in the middle of a wave of pardons for the condemned Americans, mainly for those who, according to them, were victims of a political and armed justice system.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the president had commissioned the sentence of the former chief of the Chicago gangs, Larry Hoover, who had served a perpetuity imprisonment in a Colorado Supermax prison.

The son of Hoover, Larry Hoover Jr., was frank on his father's time in prison and was presented in the song of rapper Kanye West in 2021 “Jesus Lord”. The artist now known as Ye and Drake then organized a concert calling for the release of Hoover.

You also spoke to Trump in the Oval Office during his first term in 2018, pleading for Hoover's work in prison.

What people say

The conservative commentator George Behezy posted on X, formerly Twitter, “I am not necessarily favorable to forgiveness thugs like Youngboy, but he should now live as a normal and respectful human. His music should be healthy. More rap on” ops “and” gangs “.” “”

In a separate article, Behezy said: “We do not have to forgive rappers and gang leaders. We can forgive real heroes who deserve it. Sorry snowen. Sorry Assange.”

Political analyst Dominic Michael Trippi wrote on X: “NBA Youngboy Pardon before Epstein files. Inserting and ridiculous.”

What happens next

The next concert race of 27 cities of the rapper, which begins on September 2 in Dallas, is called the Make America Smile Again (MASA) tour in an apparent tribute to Trump.

