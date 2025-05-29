China is launching a space probe in search of asteroid samples





Credit: UNSPLASH / CC0 public domain

China launched a spatial investigation into the country's first mission on Thursday to recover samples from an asteroid and bring them home for research, the Xinhua state of the state reported. Beijing has plowed billions of dollars in its space program in recent years in order to achieve what President Xi Jinping describes as the country's “space dream”. He built a space station orbit around the earth and plans to carry out a crew mission on the moon this decade before the establishment of a permanent base there. A long March-3b rocket bearing the Tianwen-2 investigation took off from the Xichang launch site in the southwest province of Sichuan “in the early hours of Thursday,” Xinhua said. “Shan Zhongde, head of China National Space Administration, said that the Tianwen-2 mission is an important step in the new interplanetary exploration trip,” said the news agency. Tianwen-2 is responsible for collecting samples from the quasi-terre 2016H3 asteroid and exploring the 311p comet, according to the country's space agency. Discovered by Hawaii scientists in 2016, the asteroid measures approximately 40 to 100 meters (130-330 feet) in diameter and orbit around the earth. It is a “living fossil” made up of ancient materials that can help scientists understand how the early solar system has formed, Xinhua reported this week. The comet, on the other hand, orbit between Mars and Jupiter and seduces researchers because it has certain characteristics more often associated with asteroids. The Tianwen-2 mission is expected to last about a decade. The Chinese space program is the third to put humans in orbitafter in the United States and the Soviet Union and also landed robotic Rovers on Mars and the Moon. Its space station, Tiangong which means the name of “celestial palace” in Chinese the jewel in its crown. Last month, China sent three astronauts to Tiangong for a six-month stay as part of the Shenzhou-20 mission. 2025 AFP Quote: China is launching a space probe in search of asteroid samples (2025, May 28) recovered on May 28, 2025 from https://phys.org/News/2025-05-china Space-Probe-Steroïd This document is subject to copyright. In addition to any fair program for private or research purposes, no part can be reproduced without written authorization. The content is provided only for information purposes.

