Wall Street has led historic roller coaster in recent months due to President Donald prevails over pricing threats outside the future. Now investors learn to take their words with a grain of salt and a little salsa too.

This is because there is a new type of business that sets up: Taco, abbreviation of Trump always chickens. In other words, do not worry too much about the last price threat and continue to sell, because ultimately hell down and a rescue rally will follow.

Trump said on Wednesday that he had learned the term, invented by the commentator of the Financial Times, Robert Armstrong, when a journalist asked for his reaction.

I chicken? Oh, I never heard that. You mean because I reduced China to 145% that I put to 100 and then to another number? Trump said on Wednesday, referring to the prices he imposed on imported Chinese products. (The rate is now 30%, after Trump increased it up to 145% last month, for dismay investors, only to reduce it a few weeks later.)

Last week, Trump threatened to impose prices of 50% on the goods of the European Union on June 1. The actions dropped after his threat, which he doubled later in the day, saying that there was no room to negotiate. Two days later, he said that Hed was waiting on July 9 to take a 50% rate on EU products after promising talks. When the American markets reopened after the Memorial Day, the actions closed well in the green.

Trump said he was willing to delay the move because the EU counterparts called him by saying, please come together now.

Do you call this for a pastor? Trump responded to a journalist at an Oval Office event on Wednesday, refering to his recent announcements on EU and Chinese prices.

This is called negotiation, added Trump, saying that part of his tactic may include fixing a high number ridiculous for price rates and lower if it obtains other nations to yield to his requests.

Never say what you said, Trump said to the journalist, calling him the most nasty question.

China and the EU on the faces are hardly the only ones that Trump has made on the prices.

On April 2, he announced refined reciprocal prices on dozens of countries that were to take effect on April 9. Hours after their entry into force, he announced a 90 -day break for all affected countries, but China, saying that investors became Yippy Yappy.

Translation: American financial markets, in particular the bond market, did not take its prices well.

Indeed, before announcing the break, the markets had collapsed and the S&P 500 had been on the precipice of the bear market, while bond yields increased because investors sold the American debt.

After the break of the break, the S&P 500 has published its best day since October 2008.

