Trump was asked about the “Taco” trade and called him an “unpleasant question”. Here's what it means.





A new acronym appears at Wall Street to explain the reaction of investors at the booming prices of President Trump: Taco.

Invented by the journalist of the Financial Times, Robert Armstrong, in a chronicle of May 2, the ironic term represents “always Trump of chickens”. This sentence is supposed to describe a model of diving stocks when the Trump administration announces new rigorous prices, then increasing when Mr. Trump ensures days or weeks later.

Since the Armstrong column, Trump has backed up on import rights on two other major American trade partners. On May 12, he placed a 90 -day freeze on 145% prices on Chinese products, while on May 26, he delayed prices of 50% on European products until July. In both cases, the markets jumped after Mr. Trump proposed to relieve the prices.

“”[T]The recent rally has a lot to do with the markets realizing that the American administration does not have a very high tolerance for the market and the economic pressure, and will be quick to retreat when the prices cause pain. This is the theory of the Taco: Trump has always made chickens, “wrote Armstrong on May 2.

In the most recent case, the market has dropped sharply on Friday after Trump said he had planned to increase European import prices to 50%. But on the day of the Memorial, Trump said that he was breastfeeding these plans until July to give the European Union and the United States for more time to negotiate. On Tuesday, the day the American markets reopened after the holidays, the S&P 500 joined 2.1%.

On Wednesday, when he questioned the term journalist in the White House, Trump replied that it was a “nasty question”.

“This is called negotiation,” said Trump. “They would not be here to negotiate today if I did not have a 50%price” on Europe.

He added, “[T]Hey will say, oh, he was chicken. He was chicken. It's amazing. I usually have the opposite problem. They say, “You are too hard, Mr. President”.

Whatever the strategy in the White House, investors become more comfortable with the Trump administration model to initially set high tariff rates that it reduces later, noted vital knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli.

“”[T]The story becomes more and more optimistic as investors become more comfortable with the seriousness of the price threat [earnings per share] It was not as draconian as feared), “wrote Crisafulli in a research note of May 28.

However, there may be too much complacency on the market concerning the threat of Mr. Trump's prices, which large companies like Walmart have warned will increase prices, as well as bank tax perspectives for the United States, added Crisafulli. Earlier this month, Moody's lowered the American credit rating, highlighting the concerns of investors concerning the increasing debt of the government.

“That said, the tariff account could remain in a state of benign optimism for the next few weeks (the large deadline is the start / mid-July, when the reciprocal rate suspensions of 90 days / 50% price expire) while inflation focused on the price cannot appear in the data until July (when the numbers in June are reported)”, “The analyst was noted.

