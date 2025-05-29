Listen to the article

Islamabad:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Pakistan still wanted peace in the region and was willing to discuss all bilateral questions with India on the negotiation table if India showed a sincerity of goal and cooperation.

Addressing the second trilateral summit in the city of Lachin d'Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister referred to the recent assault on India and said that with Allah Almighty, blessings and kindness, with the support of the inhabitants of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and the resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also declared that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and that it required talks on the table to discuss issues that required urgent attention and a friendly solution like the question of cashmere which should be resolved according to the resolutions of the CSNU and in accordance with the aspiration of the Kashmir people.

The Prime Minister unfortunately said that India had attempted to arm the Industry Water Treaty which was a rescue buoy for the 240 million people from Pakistan who used water for agriculture, alcohol consumption and other purposes.

“It is very unfortunate that India has tried to threaten the flow of water in Pakistan. This is not possible, it is never possible and will not be possible insha'allah. We make appropriate arrangements to ensure that India never does,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that if India wanted to counter terrorism with sincerity of the goal, Pakistan would also be ready to speak to them about this issue.

“We are the biggest victim of terrorism in the world and have lost 90,000 precious lives and have undergone $ 150 billion in economic losses in recent decades. There cannot be a greater demonstration of our commitment and the intention to beat this threat to all time,” he added.

If India showed serious and honest cooperation, he said that Pakistan would be willing to discuss all questions, including promoting trade with India, on the negotiation table.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of Marshal Syed Asim Munir who, he said, led the armed forces of Pakistan to fight with great bravery and the highest level of professional meaning while the whole nation was held behind them.

The Prime Minister said that during the conflict with India, he found the Marshal in the field as “fearing God, intrepid, firm with iron resolution, patience and courage to deal with this attack”.

He reiterated that during the recent conflict, India failed to bring out the credible evidence against Pakistan and rejected their sincere offer for a neutral and transparent investigation into the so-called pahalagam incident by an international organization.

The day of the independence of Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Wednesday to unity, peace and justice in the region while highlighting the deepening of the links between Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, declaring the relationship as now “three souls and a heart”.

In his speech during the ceremony of the independence day of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the leadership and bravery of the Azerbaijani people, who, under President Aliyev, released the region of Karabakh after decades.

The approaching dignitaries also included President Ilham Aliyev d'Azerbaijan and President Rece Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye.

“It is a question of a great honor to be here today, celebrating both the day of the independence of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Youm-E-Takbeer-the day we became nuclear power in 1998,” said the Prime Minister, stressing the symbolic significance of May 28 for the two nations.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed sincere congratulations to the people in Azerbaijan and paid tribute to the sacrifices of their armed forces and their martyrs. He underlined the unwavering support that Pakistan and Turkey provided during the Azerbaijan struggle for territorial integrity.

“When Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey have held like a rock next to it. And today, when India attacked Pakistan, President Erdogan and President Aliyev stood like a formidable fortress next to us. It is the real brotherhood,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister frankly spoke of recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. Referring to the incident of April 22 in Pahalgam, India illegally occupied Jammu-et-Cachemire, where 26 civilians were killed, he condemned India's immediate blame on Pakistan without proof.

“Pakistan offered an international commission of inquiry for a free and transparent investigation, but instead, India launched a deadly attack which killed 36 innocent Pakistani, including children,” he revealed. “We had no choice but to defend our nation.”

Shehbaz detailed the military response from Pakistan, describing the drop in six Indian fighter planes – including four gusts – and significant damage to Indian military installations. He congratulated the composure and leadership of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, in particular the chief of air and the Marshal Coas Asim Munir, for fast and measured reprisals.

“At 9 am, the Marshal Asim Munnir informed me that India had asked for a cease-fire. I said that Allah all-powerful gave us a brilliant victory-we must now act judiciously, not extend the conflict.”

Sharif also turned attention to other world humanitarian crises, in particular in Iiojk and Gaza.

“The cashmere valley is red with the blood of freedom fighters. Despite tyranny and brutality, they remain firm in their quest for freedom-a right dedicated to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said, reaffirming the unwavering support of Pakistan.

Addressing the tragedy in Gaza, Prime Minister Shehbaz condemned the current atrocities: “More than 52,000 Palestinians – children, women, elderly – were martyred. Their blood stains the streets of Gaza. There is no modern precedent at this level of brutality.”

He called on the international community to arouse his conscience and echoed the world praise for the vocal plea of ​​President Erdogan for the oppressed. “Let our voices get up – in the name of God – demand a ceasefire and justice for the people of Gaza.”

Describing the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan as “productive and inspiring”, Prime Minister Shehbaz concluded his speech with a call to regional unity and sustainable friendship.

“Our flags today float-as emblems of unity, hope and strength,” he said, adding, “we will continue to stand with our brothers and sisters, whether in Karabakh, Kashmir or Gaza. It is our shared commitment, our shared destiny.”