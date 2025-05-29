All artists support him in quarrel with Trump





In the music community, support and admiration for Bruce Springsteen are not at a distance a scoop; He has long been admired by his peers and those he inspired. But recent comments on Springsteen stage in Manchester, England, about Donald Trump – calling the administration “corrupt, incompetent and betrayal” – and the increasingly authoritarian state of America has attracted the anger of the president. Trump even threatened a “major investigation” on Springsteen for his approval by Kamala Harris. In the light of Trump's attacks, a multitude of musicians have publicly reaffirmed their support for the legend of New Jersey. Here is an overview of a list that will surely continue to grow.

Traffic jam

The Rock & Roll brand soaked in the Springsteen tradition may have seemed the punk antithesis and its grunge offspring when Pearl Jam was launched in 1990. But any notion of oil and water chemistry dissipated in 2004, when Eddie Vedder appeared on stage during a Springsteen and E street show for a version of “Better Man”. A decade later, the two joined forces with an AC / DC “Highway to Hell” cover during a Springsteen show in Australia.

During the May 16 show from Pearl Jam to Pittsburgh, Vedder showed where he was standing in the Bruce-vs.-Trump war by playing a version of My City of Ruins from Springsteen. Two days later, in the same place, Vedder made his feelings even more obvious, repeating part of the litany of the disturbances of Trump of Springsteen and the replicas of Springsteen (“this happens”, “it happens too”). Part of democracy is a healthy public discourse. The name is so below us. Bruce has always been so pro-American with his values ​​and his freedom, and his justice has always remained intact. And I say that now to be sure that this freedom to speak will always exist in a year or two when we come back to this microphone. »»

In the event that no one received the message itself then, Vedder published a photo on social networks bearing a baseball cap “United States against Bruce Springsteen”. Choice of publishers

Plant Robert

The same night, Vedder spoke with Solidarity with Springsteen, the former led singer Zeppelin did something similar during a performance with his group Saving Grace during a show in Finland. “Right now, in England, where we come from – not quite the land of ice and snow – Bruce Springsteen is on tour right now in the United Kingdom and he is publishing really serious things,” said Plant The Crowd. “So listen to him on him.” Addressing tensions between the United Kingdom and the United States, Plant said: “Hopefully we can be …” before entering a version of “friends” of his old group.

Neil Young

The Springsteen-Young Mutual Society appreciation dates back at least in the mid-1980s, when Young, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash, participated in the first of Young and the deceased of the advantages of the school performance of Bridge de Bridge in California. Since then, they have shared a scene more than a few times, playing Young's “Rockin” in the free world “and” Down by the River “.

Speaking directly to Trump, Young posted on his website on May 19: “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you ruin America. You worry about this instead of the children of Dyin in Gaza. This is your problem. I am not afraid of you. It is not the others of us either. Remember to save America from yourself. Know what I feel.

This is not the first time that Young went after Trump: in 2020, he posted an open letter to the first president of the time, calling him “a shame in my country” and demanding that Trump ceases to use “Rockin” in the free world “during the rallies. Since Trump was a fan at some point – he was in the audience during a CSNY reunion show in New York in 2006 – Pro -brugce remarks can sting. Related contents

Tom Morello

Musically and politically, the former Rage Against The Machine Guitarist shares a lot in common with Springsteen, to join the E Street Band group during their “High Hopes” tour in 2014. During the Boston calling the music festival on May 25, Morello told the crowd, democracy, Bruce is Trump because Bruce, his life because Bruce takes a bigger audience. Morello then played “The Ghost of Tom Joad by Springsteen.

Mike Ness (social distortion)

In a 2018 interview, Ness expressed his surprise that Springsteen was an admirer of his social distortion group, whose influence is documented in the new book tearing the orange curtain. “I became a Springsteen fan later, much later,” said Ness. “I am not excited in Springsteen when I was a child. His live shows are what I really like. You know, we just became friends. He was a great supporter of social distortion in the early 90s. I said to myself: “How did this guy even heard about us?” »»

The two found themselves on a few mutual stages, including a social show in the New York region in 2019. During the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas on May 26, Ness made his admiration for Springsteen even more obvious, speaking of the way in which “everything I say, protect” and adding: “I am good friends with Bruce Springsteen…. Everything I say, pay attention. ” He also told the crowd that he had warned them in the past of “T-Rump”, which is the “worse [president] We never had. (Look at 31 p.m. above.)

Bono

The U2 Singer and Springsteen also also go way back, Starting at Least with Springsteen Joining the Irish Band onStage in Philadelphia in 2002, bono hopped onsage during a springsteen Miami Show for a version of “Becuse the Night,” and Later on, Springsteen Inducéd U2 Rock and roll Hall of Fame

Asked about the Trump back and forth by Jimmy Kimmel on May 27, Bono succinctly summed up who he was the side: “There is only one boss in America.” Trendy stories

Jason Isbell

Americana's songwriter-songwriter never held his language when it comes to talking about political and social problems and has often quoted Springsteen as an influence on his writing. It is therefore not surprising that Isbell is in the corner of Springsteen here.

On social networks, he planted his flag and pulled a chance to Trump's petulance, writing: “I just want to make sure that everyone knows that Bruce Springsteen is an incredibly nice and generous guy who made some of the biggest albums of all time and sorry Big Baby but there is only one boss.”

