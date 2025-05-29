Why Elon Musk is `disappointed '' in Donald Trump





Need to know that Elon Musk expresses his disappointment in the “Big Bill Bill” by President Donald Trump, a radical budget plan that was narrowly adopted in the House on May 22. The technological billionaire told CBS on Sunday morning that the Megabill would add to the national deficit and cancel its recent work with the Department of Government Effectiveness.

Elon Musk is not delighted with President Donald Trump's new budget plan.

The technological billionaire and the White House advisor have led the government ministry for the start of Trump's second term, working to make major reductions in government areas that the administration deems useless.

After having already brought an ax to federal agencies and programs in recent months, Musk now believes that Doge's work could soon be underestimated by Trump's budgetary legislation entitled “Big and Beautiful Bill” which was adopted in the House of Representatives on May 22.

I was disappointed to see the massive expenditure invoice, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, and not only the decreases and undermines the work that the DOGE team does, he told CBS on Sunday morning in an interview which will be broadcast entirely on June 1.

Elon Musk exercises a chainsaw at the conservative political action conference on February 20, 2025.

Will Oliver / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty

The “large and beautiful bill” finances its tax discounts and its partly military expenditure by reducing certain federal health and energy programs. However, it is also ready to add around 3.8 billions of dollars to the national deficit, according to the Budget Office of the non -partisan congress.

I think that a bill can be great or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both, “said Musk.

His latest comments against Trump's agenda came while Tesla CEO and Spacex plans to take a major step back from his White House work.

In early April, several sources said that the president had informed his inner circle that Musk would move in a supporting role in the White House and would return to his businesses.

Politico also pointed out on April 2 that some White House initiates considered more and more [Musk] as political responsibility.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on April 3, the vice-president JD Vance said that these reports may have been exaggerated, claiming that Musk will continue to be part of a long and committed effort to cancel the vast bureaucracy which thwarts the will of the American people.

“Doge has a lot of work to do, and yes, this work will continue after Elon's departure,” said Vance. But fundamentally, Elon will remain a friend and an advisor to me and the president.

Doge's work is not even close to finished, added the VP. He did a lot of good things.

Elon Musk speaks to journalists from the oval office on February 11, 2025.

Aaron Schwartz / CNP / Bloomberg / Getty

Musk, however, told Washington Post on Tuesday, May 27, that he thought that his DOGE project took the share of the blame for the problems not linked in the Trump administration.

Doge becomes just the whisk for everything, he said. So, as, something bad would happen anywhere, and we will be blamed even if we had nothing to do with that.

The situation of the federal bureaucracy is much worse than what I thought, added Musk. I thought there were problems, but it is certainly a difficult battle trying to improve things at DC, to say the least.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

A week before speaking to the position, Musk is committed to spending much less money for politics in the future. He also admitted to Ars Technica on Tuesday that he “had probably devoted a little too much time to politics” and not enough on his functions with Tesla and SpaceX.

“It is less than people would think, because the media will over-represent political affairs, because the political bones of content obtain a lot of traction in the media, he said before a failed test flight for the spacecraft. It is not as if I left companies. It was just a relative time allowance which was probably a little too high of the government, and Ive has considerably reduced in recent weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/elon-musk-disappointed-donald-trump-11743428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos