



President Asif Ali Zardari addressed an event on September 23, 2024.

President Asif Ali Zardaris recent according to which if there is a Pakistan, all political parties exist could not have arrived at a more critical moment. In the midst of increased tensions following the recent Indo-Pak conflict, this recall of political unity should resonate with the people. The president addressed the need for a spirit of national cohesion, the gender that emerged during the recent crisis with India where rival political parties have put aside their differences to express their solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistans. It was a moment of rare unity but necessary in a landscape differently marked by an extreme political polarization. Zardaris words are really a call for action. The fact is that the health of all democracy depends on the continuity and coexistence of its political institutions. It is also a message not so subtle to external opponents who wrongly believe that the internal discord of the Pakistans is ripe for the exploitation. But more importantly, it is a reminder to domestic actors, in particular the PTI, that political progress will not be made through stolen door or attractive to non -political forces.

Despite the clear call for political reconciliation, the PTI continued an unproductive path. Barely a few days ago, Aleema Khan publicly called on the country's invisible forces for a donation and taking arrangement, asking for his brother. At the same time, the PTI maintains its traditional contradictory position according to which Imran Khan is unshakable and did not submit to tyrants. This double confusing message can serve a political objective perhaps reassuring the supporters of Khans' resolution, but it does not do much to strengthen credibility or achieve a real political breakthrough. It is increasingly obvious that Imran Khans has continued calls for the establishment that meet silence. The reports suggest that the military has reaffirmed its position of non-implication in political relations, urging political actors to resolve their disputes themselves. However, the PTI seems incapable, or reluctant, to internalize this message. The belief that mass protests or electoral performances would force the hand of anyone who has failed to materialize and has only distanced the part of the potential allies. The violent protests of the protests of May 9 and November 2024 weakened the power and the effect of the political lever of the Street Party.

In this climate, Imran Khan and his party must achieve a hard but necessary achievement: the way to follow is through political dialogue, not confrontation, not the challenge and certainly not desperate calls for secret agreements. It is not a question of pride or surrender, but of survival and political relevance. Imrans' decision to give up a possible coalition with the PPP after the general elections of February 2024 was a missed opportunity which could have considerably modified political calculation. Instead, the PTI got stuck by refusing to engage with the political actors with whom he must work to regain space and legitimacy. As President Zardari rightly stressed this year this year, unity among political parties is essential to approach the myriads of challenges of Pakistans, economic instability and internal security with regional tensions and climate emergencies. No party, not even one with popular support, can resolve them alone. The PTI must get out of its political isolation and embrace the democratic principle of dialogue with its rivals. Time for slogans and the shadow is over. Pakistan needs mature leadership of all neighborhoods and this includes PTI. If Imran Khan really wishes to serve his country and supporters, he must start by talking to those on the other side of the aisle, not those behind the curtain.

