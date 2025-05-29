The former assistant that former president Jokowi be the military commander Jaya





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The TNI commander, General AGUS Subuyingo, made a transfer of 117 High-Ranking TNI officers. The one who was transferred was the former assistant of the president, Joko Widodo, the shitty general Deddy Suryadi.

In the decree of the TNI KEP Commander number / 667 / V / 2025, which was determined on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Deddy Suryadi was aligned as commander of the Jayakarta military command. He replaced Major-General Rafael Granada Baay, who was aligned as the main secretary of the State Intelligence Agency (Bin).

“Mutations for career development strategies and organizational refreshment in order to increase the efficiency of tasks,” said TNI head of head office, Georal Kristomei Sianturi in his written declaration on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

He said that the change in positions exercised in the TNI environment was an important part of the staff coaching cycle. Thus, this policy is not only a simple administrative process.

However, he continued, the changes were clear proof of the committee's commitment to encourage modernization and improvement in unit performance, in accordance with the excellent vision of the TNI. “This is a form of TNI preparation to manage changing dynamics, both at the national and global level,” said Kristomei.

The Deddy Suryadi was previously commander of Kodam IV / Diponegoro. Now, the post has been granted to the general in a Achiruddin manner who was previously commander -general of the presidential security force.

Major-General Deddy Suryadi was aligned to be the help of the former president, Jokowi, in 2017-2019. He was replaced by Major-General Rudy Saladin.

The former alumni of the 1996 military academy also had experience as command of the special forces command before trusting to become commander of Kodam IV / Diponegoro in 2023.

In this mutation, the TNI commander transferred the position of 47 classification officers raised in the terrestrial dimension, 30 in the dimension of the sea and 40 in the dimension of the air.

