PM Modi To visit Gangtok today, inaugurate key projects marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gangtok today to participate in the program “Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and the nature of the growth of nature”, marking the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkim. The event is part of a celebration on the theme of the celebration “Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim”, highlighting the rich cultural and natural heritage of the state. PM Modi should arrive around 11 a.m. and throw the foundation stone and inaugurate several key development projects to stimulate the infrastructure, connectivity and overall growth of Sikkim. The main initiatives include a new 500 -bed Namchi district hospital worth more than 750 crosses, a passing letter to Sangachoeling in Pelling, a gyalshing district and the unveiling of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Atal Amrit Udyan in the Gangtok district. In addition, he will publish a commemorative piece, a piece of souvenirs and a postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee. The residents gathered with enthusiasm to welcome the Prime Minister and participate in the celebrations, highlighting their association with government regimes and local traditions. The president of the state of the BJP, Dr. Thapa, said that the people of the Sikkim awaited the Prime Minister's visit. He said the visit would start new opportunities and development projects for the state. “He will inaugurate numerous infrastructure projects through Sikkim and will lay the foundations for several upcoming initiatives,” said Thapa. According to the Prime Minister's office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also visit Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on May 29 and 30, inaugurating and throwing the foundation stones of development projects worth more than 70,000 crores. Posted May 29, 2025

