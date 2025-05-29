



Trkiyes unequivocal support for Pakistan during Operation Indias Sindoor, launched in reprisal for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, marked a clear gap by ankaras balancing a diplomatic balance in the past. Historically, Trkiye supported Pakistan in previous Indo-Pak conflicts, but recent events report a new explicit change, which raised critical questions for the strategic answer India.

After Operation Sindoor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan openly condemned the Indiates military actions within Pakistani territory, qualifying them as provocation and a potential trigger of broader conflicts. Turkish military deployments, such as mooring an Ada class anti-submarine corvette in Karachi and the landing of a Turkish plane C-130 Hercules would have transported military supplies, have clearly demonstrated Ankaras' support to Islamabad. Despite Turkish denials, the use of Pakistans of Turkish manufacturing drones during hostilities underlined the military depth of this partnership. Trkiyes The strategic embrace of Pakistan is neither sudden nor temporary. It reflects the wider erdogans of vision of the alliances rooted more in cultural and religious affinity than economic pragmatism, obvious to the deliberate decision of Trkiyes to support Pakistan despite relations with a greater and stronger economy. Global geopolitical changes still strengthen this partnership. Deep historical, ideological and strategic links, dating back to the Cold War when Trkiye and Pakistan were key allies, underlie their current relationship. The two nations are now faced with increasing marginalization of Western security frameworks. Trkiyes has set relations with NATO, aggravated by its acquisition of the Russias S-400 missile system and its subsequent exclusion from the F-35 Fighter Jet program, forced Ankara to seek alternative partnerships. Likewise, Pakistan, historically dependent on American military aid, is now strongly depends on China for defense technology. Thus, Ankara and Islamabad share a strategic situation: maintain regional relevance in the context of reducing Western support. Trkiye considers Pakistan as its main defense partner outside of NATO, strengthening the geopolitical lever effect of the Ankaras in South Asia and counterbalances the Saudi and Emirati influence in the Muslim world. Conversely, Pakistan benefits from Turkish defense technology and diplomatic support because of its isolation from Western military suppliers. For India, the implications of the emerging Trkiye-Pakistan axis are substantial. Historically, the diplomatic response India to Turkish provocations has been cautious. Relations have become in particular tense between 2019 and 2022, with intense media clashes after the revocation of the India of the Special Jammu and Kashmirs. India Support subsequent support for Armenia during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and deepening strategic links with the regional rivals of Trkiyes, notably Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Water and Iran clearly pointed out New Delhis dissatisfaction. However, the India strategic response to Trkiye has been largely reactive. Boycott calls for Turkish products after operation Sindoor, although emotionally resonating, offer a limited strategic advantage. The India approach must evolve temporary reactions to a coherent and sustainable policy. India is expected to adopt a multi-gland strategy. First, diplomatic channels should clearly transport the economic and strategic costs that Trkiye could incur by prioritizing Pakistan. Secondly, India should strengthen bilateral ties in the Arab world and broader, in particular with influential states such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Iran, to diplomatically isolate Trkiyes' ambitions in South Asia. Third, India must improve its indigenous defense capacities in the context of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to ensure strategic autonomy. The widening of domestic defense production and strengthening regional alliances will reduce vulnerabilities resulting from changing geopolitical alleviation. Finally, the India regional strategy requires a reassessment. The withdrawal of the India of forums such as the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) has enabled external powers, notably Trkiye, China and the United States to extend their regional influence. The reinvigoration of regional cooperation mechanisms will help restore the primacy of the India and reduce the strategic space for external actors. Trkiyes' decision to store openly with Pakistan signals a long -term strategic change in South Asia. Ankaras' current security calculation, although this apparently beneficial in the short term, the risks alienating Trkiye from immense economic and strategic potential India. India must respond decisively, the development of a proactive and multifaceted policy which protected its regional interests, strengthens strategic autonomy and clearly communicates the costs of strategic hostility. In a complex geopolitical landscape of today marked by the moved loyalty, strategic clarity is more crucial than ever. The writer is a professor of Turkish policy and foreign policy at the MMAJ-Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/operation-sindoor-india-must-underline-for-turkiye-strategic-costs-of-supporting-pakistan-turkey-10035722/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos