deals with allies on diplomacy with rivalsExBulletin





President Trump and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman walk in the former district on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 13. Trump announced several major economic agreements during his recent trip to the Middle East, but said little about conflicts in the region.



President Trump threatened to abandon peace efforts in the Russian-Ukraine war. And he doesn't say much about the fights of Israel-Hamas either.

However, Trump is quick to praise international economic agreements. During his recent trip to the Middle East, the president praised trade agreements and investments with the rich states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and declared that the region was now defined by “trade, not chaos”.

“Where he exports technology, not terrorism. And where people from different nations, religions and beliefs are building cities together, not bombing by existence. We don't want this,” said Trump.

In short, Trump shows a clear preference for the art of agreement on the art of diplomacy.

“Business is Trump's comfort zone,” said Stephen Walt, international professor at Harvard. “It certainly corresponds to his self -image that he is a master of negotiator and master negotiator.”

But Walt and others analysts of foreign policy underline an important point: you conclude agreements with allies that have similar interests. You make diplomacy with rivals that have opposite interests.

“Where Trump is much less successful, much less comfortable, it's when there is a real conflict of interest,” said Walt. “When you try to produce a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, when you try to find a real end to the war in Ukraine.”

Trump rarely tackles, if never, the number of civilian deaths and the humanitarian crisis among the Palestinians in Gaza. When it mentions the territory, it generally talks about the possibility that the United States takes control and construction of luxury properties by the sea.

The Palestinians receive food in Gaza in southern Gaza on May 27. Thousands of Palestinians rushed into a new aid distribution center in the territory, which suffers from serious shortages of food and medicine.



Steven Cook, at the Council of Foreign Relations, said that successive, democratic and republican American presidents have attempted the Middle East to re-text as a more peaceful democratic region and have largely failed. Trump has no interest in such high goals.

“The President essentially distributed the type of noisons that marked American foreign policy in the Middle East,” said Cook. Trump's message is: “We are not interested in redoing companies. We are not promoting democracy.”

Trump's agenda is limited and transactional. But Cook thinks that this is more realistic and that the United States will likely prevent major tangles. He sums up Trump's approach in this way: “These companies can develop and pursue their policy as they wish without the intervention of the United States, which has been destabilizing in the past 30 years.”

Cook has concerns. The Middle East remains volatile. Trump is counting strongly on an envoy, Steve Witkoff, his friend of his days in New York real estate.

Witkoff had no diplomatic experience before joining the Trump administration this year. Now he manages nuclear negotiations with Iran, ceasefire efforts in the Gaza War and, to make good measure, the conflict of Russia-Ukraine.

Cook says Trump overestimates what Witkoff can deliver.

Trump is “poorly calculated when he thinks that a matter is a matter, whether it is a luxury hotel or that it is the Iranian nuclear program or a hostage affair and a ceasefire, whether they are the same,” said Cook. “They will encounter problems because the president wants to go with his instinct.”

Until now, the exception of Trump's general approach to the region is Iran, where Witkoff is trying to conclude an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. During his first term, Trump withdrew from an agreement concluded by President Obama. Trump says that he can negotiate a much better arrangement, although he also threatens military action if there is no agreement.

A Ukrainian boy looks at the destroyed cars parked outside a shopping center after attacks by Russian drones against kyiv on May 4. Russia has recently increased air strikes on Ukraine. President Trump expressed growing frustration with regard to Russia, but has taken no measure to express more pressure on Russia.



In the conflict of Russia-Ukraine, Trump also emphasizes the agreement. He pressure for a mineral agreement with Ukraine and was recently signed.

Geoffrey Pyatt, former American ambassador to Ukraine, supports the agreement. He noted that he worked on a similar effort when he was kyiv ambassador from 2013 to 2016. But a trade agreement did not end a war with a long and complicated history.

“This war originates on the agenda of a man, Vladimir Putin, and his sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who died in pursuit of his territorial ambitions,” said Pyatt.

Pyatt retired in January after 35 years in the State Department. He fears that the United States will change its short circuit to its own diplomatic weight, in particular with Russia.

European leaders speak of strengthening sanctions against Russia, while Trump speculated on future trade agreements with Moscow after the end of the war.

“European leaders have clearly reported that as long as Putin continues to ignore calls to a ceasefire, they are ready to increase the cost,” said Pyatt. “The Trump administration does not seem willing to do the same, at least so far.”

Trump was increasingly critical of Putin following heavy Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

“We are going to find out whether or not we bring us or not, and whether it is, we will answer a little differently,” said Trump on Wednesday, adding that he wanted a clear response from Putin in the next two weeks.

The American president threatened more sanctions against Russia, but has not yet taken any measure. Trump also said on several occasions that if Russia and Ukraine do not reach a cease-fire, he was ready to move away from a conflict that he had promised to resolve in one day.

Stephen Walt says Trump should be skeptical of American adventures abroad. But there are also risks in the United States abandoning the hot spots where it could play an influential role.

“I fear that in all these places where there is a serious conflict of interest, something that is difficult to resolve, the United States is likely to be absent without leave,” said Walt.

