PM Narendra Modi starts a visit to 4 states today. What is the agenda? Full schedule | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should embark on a two -day tour in three states from Thursday, May 29. Modi will go to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Western Bengal. During the visit, he should launch several key development projects.
Earlier, the Sikkim was planned as the first stop, but Modi could not visit Gangtok for the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkim due to unfavorable weather conditions, officials announced Thursday.
Instead, he addressed the residents of Sikkim via a Bagdogra video.
Sikkim: Modi at the hospital inaugurating 500 beds, passenger fireplace
The Prime Minister practically participated in the event called Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and nature maintains growth, marking 50 years in states.
The government has planned many activities celebrating the culture, nature and history of the Sikkims under the theme Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim.
Moda will also install foundation stones and open several development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500 -bed hospital in Namchi 750 Core, a mail of passengers in the gyalshing district and a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Gangtok district, according to a press release from the Prime Ministers.
He will also publish a commemorative piece and a stamp to mark the 50th anniversary of the state of Sikkims.
Western Bengal: Modi to launch the large gas distribution project in the city
Later in the day, around 2:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will go to Western Bengal to throw the foundation stone for the city's gas distribution project in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.
This project, costing more than 1,010 crores, aims to provide natural gas channeled to more than 2.5 Lakh households and many companies, as well as 19 GNC stations for vehicles. The project should provide clean fuel and create jobs in the region.
Bihar: PM at the inauguration of Patna airport and other key development projects
Thursday evening, around 5.45 p.m., the Prime Minister will go to Bihar where he will inaugurate the new terminal building at Patna airport. Built at a cost of approximately 1,200 crores, the terminal can manage a passenger driver per year.
He will also file the foundation stone for the new civil enclave at Bihta airport near Patna, costing 1,410 crores. Bihta becomes an important education center with institutions like Iit Patna and a planned nit campus.
On May 30, around 11 a.m. in Karakat, Bihar, the Prime Minister will open and lay foundation stones for several projects 48,520 crore. These include the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (II internship) in the district of Aurangabad, almost costing 29,930 crore, the press release said.
This power station will ensure energy security, will support industrial growth and create jobs in Bihar and Eastern India.
Modi will also launch road projects to improve connectivity, including expanding and improving motorways such as Patnaarrahsasasaram (NH-119A), Varanasiranchikolkata (NH-319B) and others. A new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bhararali will be built to stimulate trade and travel.
The Prime Minister will open the eighty of the Patnagayadobhi motorway (NH-22) 5,520 Core and a new train line between son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj 1,330 crore.
Uttar Pradesh: Modi to inaugurate the main infrastructure and electricity projects
In the afternoon, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Modi will move to Kanpur Nagar in the Uttar Pradesh. There he will open and start many projects 20,900 crores.
These include the Chunniganj metro station at the Kanpur central rail project, costing 2120 Core, which will add 14 stations, including five underground stops near major city areas.
According to the PMO version, Modif will open a 660 MW extension of the Panki Thermal Power project ( 8,300 crores) and three 660 MW units of the thermal Power Project Ghatampur ( 9 330 crore). He will also launch a 220 kV base near the Yamuna motorway and inaugurate 132 kV of substations in the Grand Noida.
It will also open two rails on bridges in Kanpur which will facilitate traffic and help transport coal and oil to power plants.
For water management, Modi will inaugurate a new wastewater treatment plant of 40 million liters per day in Kanpur, promoting the reuse and conservation of water.
Road projects to improve the connectivity of the industrial and defense corridor in Kanpur Nagar will also be launched.
During the visit, Modi will distribute certificates and checks to the beneficiaries of social protection plans such as the PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojna and the national mission of livelihoods.
