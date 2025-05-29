



Dr. Aq Khan deeply regrettable was forced to apologize on national television: Sheikh Waqas Akram.

Islamabad-Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) paid tribute on Wednesday to scientists, engineers and little-known heroes who made the defense of Pakistan breathless and invincible but added that May 28 did not belong to a single political party.

Addressing a press conference here, the Central Information Secretary (CIS), Sheikh Waqas Akram, said that day, Pakistan appeared as the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and the world's seventh and this capital achievement sent a powerful message to the world that Pakistan was a resolved and inexpressible nation. He stressed that this achievement was not the heritage of a single political party but a national day of pride and honor for each Pakistanis. He paid a special tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr Samar Mubarakmand and countless other people who have devoted their lives to ensuring the sovereignty of Pakistan and transformed the dream into reality.

“It is deeply regrettable that Dr. Aq Khan, the father of the Pakistan nuclear program, was forced to apologize on national television,” added Waqas. “The founder of Pti Imran Khan was the only political leader who condemned this humiliation and held Dr. Khan, because he is, was and will forever be our national hero, a symbol of the pride and resilience of Pakistan,” said PTI.

Plaating the current political and judicial crisis, the Waqas firmly criticized the 26th constitutional amendment, qualifying it as the basis of the Constitution. He said justice has become a rare commodity in Pakistan, because the judicial process is prey to delays, ineffectiveness and flagrant contempt for constitutional principles.

He deplored that the current system was stealing justice rather than simply delaying it. “The most alarming example is that we are forced to protest just to make the case of the founder of PTI heard,” added Waqas. He continued by saying that the members of the provincial and national assemblies of the Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were forced to take to the street – to demand an audience for a case of political leader. He deplored that despite the repeated insurance of the IHC acting chief in -chief, no progress has been made with regard to the Punjab police who did not take into account the orders of the court with impunity. He warned that the judicial power of Pakistan has become a global subject of discussion for all bad reasons, adding that the judiciary seems today helpless or unappected to maintain justice. “We are not asking for special favourists-we demand the release of our chief, who is unjustly detained,” he said.

The PTI information secretary demanded that the 26th controversial constitutional amendment be immediately abolished, because “he destroys Pakistan, our democracy, our institutions and our future”.

“We defend not only a leader or a party, but for justice, democracy and the soul of this nation,” he added.

Waqas has sworn that PTI would fight until the last ball – we will never come to come.

