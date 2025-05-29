Politics
PM Modi To attend Sikkim State celebrations, inaugurate several projects today, see the full schedule
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including a 500 -bed district hospital worth more than 750 Rupes of Rupes in Namchi, Passenger Ropeway in Sangachoeling in Pelling in the Gyalshing District.
Due to bad weather, Prime Minister Modi will not be able to go to Gangtok for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the State of Sikkims. Rather, it will be addressed to the residents of Sikkim via a Bagdogra conference at 10 am.
Earlier, he had to physically attend the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the State of Sikkim at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday.
“The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including a 500 -bed district hospital worth more than 750 rupees in Namchi, Passenger Ropeway in Sangachoeling in Pelling in the Gyalshing District, status of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye Ji in Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok, declared an official press release.
PM Modi in Sikkim: Check the complete calendar
Preparations are underway in Gangtok before the visit of Prime Minister Modi. Around 11 am, the Modi PM will participate in the program “Sikkim @ 50: where progress meets and the growth of the nature of nature”. PM Modi will also throw the basic stone, inaugurate several development projects in Sikkim and will address the rally.
He will also release a commemorative piece, a souvenir piece and a 50-year stamp, he said.
“The PM's visit was prepared and he would land in Libing Helipad at 9:45 am and his procession would reach the Paljor stadium at 10 am. He would participate in” Sikkim @ 50 “celebrations until 11:30 am”, told Gangtok.
LEPCHA said that the main function of the Paljor stadium will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by a brief private meeting at 11:45 a.m.
He declared that developed security arrangements have been taken to ensure the gentle driving of the major celebrations of the 50th year of integration of Sikkim with India as 22nd condition.
Prime Minister Modi should start from Sikkim for Alipurduar in Western Bengal at noon, the police said.
The PM would tackle a rally of approximately a Lakh people on this occasion, officials said.
In order to maintain security, the route between Libing Helipad and Paljor Stadium will be completely sealed for the public and traffic during the circulation of the PM fund, said Lepcha.
In addition, several sectoral routes inside Gangtok will remain temporarily closed, he said, adding around 1,000 staff members, including assistant police superintendents (DSP), inspectors and sub-games, will be deployed from Bagdogra to Gangtok Corridor, including in areas such as Pakyong, Ranipool and RangPo.
All educational establishments and Ranipool government offices in Gangtok will remain closed on Thursday, said Lepcha. The SSP called on the participants to arrive at the Paljor Stadium before 8 a.m. and to sit until the Prime Minister's departure.
He said that special parking areas have been designated for visitors and that emergency medical vehicles will be granted a movement during limited hours, but only under the police escort.
Given the visit of PM Modi, the authorities issued a revised public opinion to rationalize traffic movements and ensure public security around the VVIP event at the Paljor Stadium.
According to an opinion, all the doors of the Paljor stadium will be open to the public entrance at 5.30 am.
All vehicles and individuals are requested to reach the place at 8 am, said LEPCHA, adding that after 8 am, the movement of vehicles in and around the stage will be strictly prohibited, with exceptions made only for authorized shuttles and emergency vehicles.
From 8 a.m. to the end of the program, several areas around the stadium will be converted into traffic -free areas, added the SSP.
The official invitations were extended to all officers, the rank of assistant secretary and under-security (and their equivalents) to the staff of various government departments of the State, PSU and central government agencies in Gangtok, indicated the notification of the original department.
The heads of department and the secretaries were also responsible for ensuring the presence of their respective staff and staff.
(With PTI entries)
