“For the pleasure of peace”: after the Sindoor operation, Pakistan changes adjustment, calls dialogue with India | World News





Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (file photo) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif repeated his call on interviews with India on Wednesday, urging the two nations to sit “for peace” and to solve long -standing problems, including cashmere, water sharing and terrorism. The change of tone in the language of Pakistan can be noticed after the punitive diplomatic stages of India and a strong action against military terrorism under Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, in retaliation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.His remarks occurred at the Trilateral Summit of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan in Lachin, Azerbaijan, where he was joined by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Azerbaijana Ilham Aliyev.It was the second call for Sharifs to a dialogue in a week. On Monday, in Tehran, he expressed a similar desire to engage with India to resolve all disputes.We have to sit together and speak for the good of peace, there are problems that require immediate attention and must be discussed by dialogue, said Sharif, according to Dawn. He added, I said in all the humility that we want peace in the region[] And this requires talks on the table on questions that require urgent attention and a friendly resolution, that is to say the question of cashmere according to the United Nations and the Security Council and in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmir people.Sharif also expressed its openness to discuss the fight against terrorism with India, saying that I seriously said that if India wanted to talk about the fight against terrorism in the sincerity of the goal, Pakistan would also be willing to speak to India on this issue. He also declared his desire to resume commercial ties and criticized India's decision to suspend the Indus water Treaty, calling it a vital resource for consumption and agriculture needs in Pakistan.However, India has clearly explained: interviews with Pakistan will only focus on two questions, cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) and terrorism.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first statement according to Operation Sindoor, said: Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our declared policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism; And if there are discussions with Pakistan, it will only be on the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).The tensions between the two countries have intensified since the terrorist attack on April 22 at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, which left 26 dead. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated military campaign that started on May 7, targeting nine terrorist launchers in Pakistan and Pok. The Indian Air Force also destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases in response to the unsuccessful attempts in Pakistan to take Indian military positions on May 8, 9 and 10.The conflict deflected after the two parties agreed to stop military actions following a meeting between their general administrators of military operations on May 10.

