Today in politics: PM Modi during a swirling tour of Bengal, Bihar among four states | Political pulse news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two -day visit to four states from Thursday to launch a multitude of development projects and contact the rallies.

The PM will be on tour of Sikkim, Western Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in what will be his first visit to these states since May 7, the Sindoor operation has undertaken by the Indian armed forces against the terrorist bases in Pakistan after the horrible terrorist attack on tourists of the Pahalgam of Kashmir on April 22.

The article continues below the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpb6qdam27g

Modi will launch his tour by attending the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee in the state of the Sikkim at the Gangtok Paljor Stadium Thursday morning.

The story continues below this announcement

“The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects, including a 500 bed district hospital worth more than 750 Rupes in Namchi, Passenger Ropeway in Sangachoeling in Pelling in the GyalShing District, statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye in Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok, said an official press release.

Modi will then go for Western Bengal to launch the basics of a gas distribution project and will be addressed to a rally in Alipurduar. He will lay the foundation stone for an RS 1 010 project City Gas Distribution (CGD) in the districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in Northern Bengal.

The PM's Bengal visit intervenes in the middle of an increased political activity in the state, which goes to the polls of the Assembly at the beginning of next year. Preparing to face the Congress in power Trinamool (TMC) in the ballot boxes, the leaders of the State BJP hoped that the Alipurduar rally of Modi Galvanise their party framework.

The TMC, however, made a jibe during the visit of Modi, referring to it as a “migratory bird”, even if it attacked the center led by the BJP to alternately retain central funds for various state programs.

The story continues below this announcement

In Alipurduar, the BJP faced dissatisfaction after the former deputy for the riding party, John Barla, went to the TMC recently.

In the evening, Modi will reach the bihar linked to the survey to launch several development projects and organize a roadshow and a rally.

At Patna airport, the PM will inaugurate a new terminal of 1,200 roasters. He later visited the BJP office, according to the head of state of the BJP, Dilip Jaiswal. “It will be the first visit to the BIHR of the PM after the success of the Sindoor operation. The people of the Bihar are convinced of this military operation because it was on the state soil (in Madhubani) that Modé had sworn to punish the culprits of the Pahalgam attack,” said Jaiswal.

Friday, the PM will inaugurate and lay the basic stone of development projects worth more than Rs 48,520 crosses in Karakat at Bihar, which is due to the assembly of the Assembly in October-November this year.

The story continues below this announcement

Later in the day, Modi will arrive at Kanpur d'Ep where he will lay the foundation stone and the development projects inaugurated worth around 20,900 complaints of rupees in addition to addressing a public meeting.

The PM recently visited states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat, where, in his speeches, he made a development ground while sending a difficult message of operation Sindoor to Pakistan. These visits came a few days before June 9, which will mark the first anniversary of the Mod. 3.0 government.

Amit Shah in Jammu

The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, will be on two-day tour in Jammu from Thursday to examine the security situation in Jammu-et-Cachemire. It will be his first visit to the Union territory following Operation Sindoor.

During his two -day visit to the Jammu region, Shah will also visit the Poonch district, which recorded the greatest number of 14 civil deaths from the 28 total lost lives in the blind Pakistani bombings and drone attacks during the military conflict between May 7 and 10, officials said.

The story continues below this announcement

Shah will chair a high -level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan on Thursday evening, who will be assisted by the Governor of LT Manoj Sinha and senior army, police and paramilitary forces.

Friday, the Minister of the Union Home will interact with families with bombing during his visit to Poonch, said an official. He will also visit Singh Sabha Gurdwara damaged and will hold a meeting with officers to assess the damage to the district.

Shah will also visit a BSF camp in Poonch and Interagira with the Jawans before returning to Delhi, officials added.

The provincial president of the National Conference in power, Rattan Lal Gupta, urged Shah to announce a complete financial set for people affected by Pakistani bombings. The president of the J&K congress, Tariq Hameed Karra, questioned Shah's delayed visit in the region.

The story continues below this announcement

Civil defense simulation exercise

The government will carry out a civil defense exercise Thursday in the districts of several states and territories of the Union adjacent to the western border of how to cope with the air raids of enemy planes, drones, missile attacks, among others.

In a communication, the Directorate General of Fire Services and the Foyer Guards, which falls under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Union, said that the exercise of the civil defense “Operation Shield” will be undertaken in J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh.

On May 7, the government had carried out the first civil defense exercise across the country.

The civil defense authorities urged states and UTs to plan and organize the financial year at 1700 hours Thursday by involving all local administrations and stakeholders.

The story continues below this announcement

The Punjab government, however, wrote at the center, proposing on June 3 as the date of carrying out the civil defense exercise in the state, citing that its civil defense staff followed training by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). A Punjab police officer said the center had accepted the request of the state government.

The simulation fictitium was also deferred in the Rajasthan districts for administrative reasons, said an official statement published on Wednesday evening.

With PTI entries