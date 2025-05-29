



In a decision that has aroused intense debate through the political spectrum of Pakistans, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) has extended which seems to be an offer open to government and to the establishment. The message, broadcast by the public declaration of Imran Khans' sister, Aleema Khan, is simple but responsible for implications: tell us what PTI should do so that Imran Khan can be released. This unusual and striking call raised the eyebrows and triggered speculation on the current PTIS strategy and its future orientation.

Some criticisms interpreted this declaration as a sign that PTI finally bowed to the establishment a party which once proud to resist political engineering is now looking for accommodation. For its detractors, this is considered a humiliating turnover. Others still call a well thought out tactical maneuver a temporary retirement to guarantee the release of Imran Khans, after which the party will return to its opponents head -on.

The Aleema Khans message is important not only because of its timing but also because of changing political realities. The courts should hear calls for Imran Khans' sentence on June 5. There are strong speculations according to which if there are negotiations on the channel already underway and many observers think that this court hearing could then produce a dramatic result, potentially opening the way to Imran Khans to active policy. If his conviction is canceled or if his sentence is suspended, it would be a political earthquake and a serious boost for the morale of the Ptis.

Whether the declaration is tactical or conciliatory, a truth is inevitable: excluding the PTI and its head of the political current has not brought the stability or the unity that the country so desperately needs. Instead, Pakistan remains mired in polarization, economic uncertainty and institutional distrust. Continuing the path of unilateral policy, where major political forces are sidelined or criminalized, is to risk more fragmentation of democratic order.

PTI's offer must be seen through the broader lens of the national interest. The current, political or institutional power structure must understand that reconciliation, and not repression, is the way to follow. Imran Khan, whether we support or oppose him, always commands the loyalty of millions. Ignoring or eliminating such a important political force is not only unfair, it is strategically reckless.

The courts, on the other hand, must defend justice without being influenced by political pressure. If the sentence of Imran Khans is legally imperfect or politically motivated, it should be reserved not to appease a party, but to maintain the integrity of the judicial system.

The future of Pakistans lies in inclusive policy. No party or chief should be greater than the law, but they should not be punished arbitrarily. The latest Ptis offer, whether read as the surrender or the strategy provides an opening. It is now up to the establishment and the government to respond judiciously. The reconstruction of the fractured political landscape of Pakistans begins by allowing all votes, including PTIs, a good chance of being heard.

