Trump forgives Julie and Todd Chrisley, reality TV stars condemned in 2022 for fraud and tax evasion





The president of Pensacola, in Florida (AP), Donald Trump, signed pardons Wednesday for the stars of reality TV Julie and Todd Chrisley, who served federal prison sentences after being sentenced three years ago of banking and tax evasion.

The pardons paved the way for the couple, better known for the television series that Chrisley knows best, to be released a few hours later. Todd Chrisley was released from a minimum security prison camp in Pensacola in the evening, and Julie Chrisley left an installation in Lexington, Kentucky, according to Shannen Sharpe, spokesperson for the couples lawyer.

We just want to go home. We want to be united, said the daughter of couples, Savannah Chrisley, told journalists outside of Florida prison earlier when she was waiting for her father. She said her brother Grayson met their mother in Kentucky.

My parents did not speak, heard voices or have seen themselves in the past 2 years, said Savannah Chrisley, who wore a Maga Rose Bubble Gum hat and women matching for the Trump jacket.

The TV show Chrisleys portrays them as a united family with an extravagant lifestyle. The prosecutors of the 2022 couples trial said that they had sumptuously spent expensive cars, creative clothes, real estate and travel after having contracted fraudulent bank loans worth millions of dollars and hidden their income from the tax authorities.

Fans Emma Touchstone, 17, on the left, and Kelsey Heath with her four-month-old daughter, Maggie Fields, await the star of reality TV, Todd Chrisley, leaves the federal prison camp, Wednesday May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida (AP photo / Dan Anderson)

Trump announced his intention to forgive them on Tuesday, saying that the celebrity couple had received a fairly severe treatment depending on what I hear. It was another example of the president, himself a former star of reality TV, forgiving friends, supporters, donors and former staff members.

Savannah Chrisley was an supporter of Trump Vocal and approved his candidacy in a speech to the National Republican Convention last summer. Although she complained that the case against her parents was politically motivated, they were charged in 2019 under an American lawyer appointed by Trump, Byung J. Bjay Pak.

In any case, Savannah Chrisley said that Trump administration officials who examined the case of his parents had seen corruption. She told journalists that the president had himself gave the news of the pardons, calling unexpectedly when she was at the grocery store.

I did not have to do something other than to stay firm in my convictions and my convictions and to fight for my parents, she said.

She stopped to take photos with fans and supporters gathered outside the prison before climbing a vehicle that exceeded her security checkpoint.

Chrisleys' lawyer Alex Little said on Tuesday that forgiveness corrects a deep injustice in which the couple had been targeted because of their conservative values ​​and their high profile.

Before she was forgiven, Julie Chrisley, 52, was to be published in January 2028, according to the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, while Todd Chrisley, 56, was to remain behind bars until September 2032.

The prosecutors told the trial that the Chrisleys had not yet become television stars while they and a former trading partner had submitted false documents to the banks of the Atlanta region to obtain fraudulent loans. New loans have been contracted to reimburse the alumni, according to the prosecutors, until Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, moving more than $ 20 million in unpaid loans.

The defense argued that an IRS officer had made false testimonies during the trial and that the prosecutors lacked evidence to support the convictions.

A panel of judges from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States confirmed Crisleys' convictions last year.

Kelsey Heath, on the left, and Emma Touchstone, 17, are waiting for the TV star Todd Chrisley to leave the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, in Florida (AP Photo / Dan Anderson)

Kelsey Heath, on the left, and Emma Touchstone, 17, are waiting for the TV star Todd Chrisley to leave the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, in Florida (AP Photo / Dan Anderson)

While waiting to meet her father, Savannah Chrisley said her family planned to make a lot of catching up.

Were going to celebrate birthdays, birthdays, Christmas, all things, she said, because they were going to catch up with lost time.

Bynum reported to Savannah, in Georgia.

This story has been corrected to show that the age of Todd Chrisleys is 56 years, not 57 years.

