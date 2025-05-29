



Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi: The Pragati monthly meeting on Wednesday turned out to be a reality check for real estate regulators (Reras) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posing survey questions to senior state officials, including if they have already tried to know if house buyers are satisfied with the disposition of complaints. Modi also underlined how much the yield repair numbers were not enough.The Prime Minister ordered all the chief secretaries of the state to hold regular exams and to ensure that there is a complete repair of the grievances of house buyers. Sources have declared the discomfort of managers, the PM, while examining the problems linked to Reras, said that real estate agents send complaints to him how certain Rera officers do not listen to them until the arrangements (Vyavastha) are not made. He asked chief secretaries to look at this serious problem.In a press release, the PMO said that Modi stressed the need to improve the quality and speed of the elimination of grievances linked to the real estate sector to ensure justice and equity for household buyers. The PM stressed that strict compliance with the rera provisions is essential to restore confidence in the housing market, he added.The PMS calls for the quality of the elimination of consumer complaints by Reras comes at a time when questions are raised on the effectiveness of real estate regulators in the execution of their orders. This question was raised during meetings of the Central Advisory Committee of the Govts of Rera. In accordance with data from the Ministry of Housing until May 26, just over 1.43 complaints were eliminated. It does not give the number of complaints filed.If they put complaint status, then they must ensure that the buyers concerned have obtained compensation or possession of goods. After adopting the orders, they file complaints under the disposed category. We have challenged this methodology, said Ms. Shankar, secretary general of the FPCE, an organization of household buyers who had campaigned for the promulgation of property regulation law.You learned that the PM has also raised questions about the question of whether all real estate projects are registered with the respective reras, a compulsory requirement. Stressing the much lower registration of projects in the Uttar Pradesh compared to the Maharashtra, Modi asked chief secretaries to deploy people to check the details of the manufacturers of their websites and see if all are registered.He asked States to ensure compulsory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA law, said the PMO.While examining the atomic power project of Mahi Banswara Rajasthan, the Prime Minister also asked the Ministry of Education to include atomic energy in the school program to break the myth of radiation around nuclear energy and make it more acceptable for people as a whole. He said the country would need nuclear energy to meet the demand for power.Stressing the negative impact of project delays such as the integrated Anandapur dam project, which has not yet been completed after more than 20 years and increase the cost of only Rs 590 crosses to Rs 3000 is growing now, the PM reiterated that such setbacks deprive citizens of essential services and infrastructure. Sources have said that he also pointed out how the same problems of land acquisition, forest and other authorizations are reported for a delay in the completion of most infrastructure projects.The Prime Minister said they were to be resolved by the officers themselves, added a source.CAB Scy Briefes on the actions taken after the last Pragati meetingYou learned that the secretary of the TV cabinet Somanathan gave the measures taken after the last Pragati meeting on Wednesday during which the PM had issued instructions. Sources have said that Somanathan informed that officers had been deployed for visiting different states for taking stock of Mission Mission projects Jal Jeevan. The Prime Minister had pointed out at the last meeting that he had received several complaints concerning the drinking water program in rural areas and had asked for visits to the field of central government officers to find the nature of the problems and suggest solutions.Sources have indicated that a large part of the complaints identified were not water supply even after laying pipelines, houses that still await taps in poor quality premises and water.They added that Somanthan also told the PM that a module on the acquisition of land was preparing to train new recruitment officials and also to improve land files in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

